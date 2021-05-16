Luke Chambers: 'To be brutally honest, I didn't think I would be leaving the club this summer'

Published: 6:00 AM May 16, 2021

Luke Chambers - his love for Ipswich Town was, and is, never in question - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Luke Chambers has said he didn't think he would be leaving Ipswich Town this summer - and he feels he has a 'bit of unfinished business' with the Club.

The former Town skipper, who is leaving Portman Road after almost 10 years and almost 400 appearances was reflecting on his time with the Blues.

Luke Chambers' long Ipswich Town career has come to an end - Credit: Archant

Speaking to iFollow Ipswich, Chambers said: “It probably hasn't sunk in that I've worked my last day here, but my time at the club has been a fantastic journey and it's one that I am very proud of. I'm proud of my contribution to the football club and I think most people you speak to would echo that.

"To be brutally honest I didn't think I would be leaving the club this summer. We'd had conversations in the past, a few mixed messages and stuff. I know it's the old, 'it's the right time for me to leave', but at the end of the day that's out of your hands at times.

"The conversation I had on the last day was quick and to the point. Could it have been handled differently? Maybe.’

“You can't dwell on it, though, otherwise it'll eat you away inside. ‘I’m sure I’ve got a bit of unfinished business at the football club, so who knows what’s around the corner.

Luke Chambers points to Teddy Bishop after the youngster's thrilling run to the Blackpool bye-line had set up Daryl Murphy's goal at Blackpool - Credit: Pagepix

“For now I want to continue playing but the feeling I have in me is that this club and place is going to be very difficult to beat."

In an emotional interview, Chambers revealed his love for a club he has served so well and admits it would have been nice to play in front of fans on his final day.

“My wife and parents and children say 'you must be so sad' and I say 'yeah I am, but football goes on’," he added.

“The club will continue without me and in a couple of months fans will be excited about new signings and by that point I will have started my new chapter.

“I could have been playing in front of the fans on the last day of the season and it would have been great, but that's not the case and behind the scenes I have still had a really positive reception.

Luke Chambers, pictured on his first day at Ipswich Town in 2012 - Credit: Archant

“My love for the club has grown from day one to where it is now, and now it's time for me to take my experiences into my next challenge.”

Chambers says things might have been 'very different' had Town capitalised on their strong position they found themselves at Christmas 2014.

Town beat Brentford 2-4 at Griffin Park on Boxing Day that Christmas. It kept them second in the table, a point behind Bournemouth. They were on a run of 10 unbeaten Championship games. But in the end Mick McCarthy's side finished in the play-offs, where they lost to Norwich.

“The play-offs season was fantastic when you look at the players we had in that squad and what the manager was able to put together with the resources he had," Chambers said.

“If we had been able to capitalise on our position at Christmas time then things might have been very different, and we probably wouldn't be sitting where we are now.

Noel Hunt sets off for the Ipswich bench after scoring Ipswich's injury time winner at Charlton

“The Charlton game was brilliant when Noel [Hunt] came on and scored. They [Sky] stuck a camera in our faces 30 seconds after we had just won the game in injury time with 4,000 proper Ipswich fans in the away end so that was a good moment and what a day that was. It's unfortunate that we missed out to that lot up the road.”

Town's most iconic player over the past decade always had a good rapport with the fans. Something he acknowledges.

“It's been a hell of a ride and I thank everyone that has been a part of it and everyone that has supported me," he said.

Great ambassadors for the club. Luke Chambers and good friend Cole Skuse hand out gifts at West Suffolk Hospital.Both have now left Portman Road. - Credit: Gregg Brown

"The fans demanded the fist pump which became quite iconic and it's a shame we didn't see it on better occasions sometimes.

“In football you always have your critics and sometimes you don't appreciate what you've got until it's gone, but thanks to everyone for making me feel at home and allowing me to live my life so well in the area."