Podcast: Hyam on his retirement pain, life away from football and first steps in management

Luke Hyam spoke to Andy Warren about life after football, following his retirement a year ago - Credit: PA

Andy Warren is joined by former Ipswich Town midfielder Luke Hyam, for a special edition of the Kings of Anglia pocast.

Luke discusses his move into management with Woodbridge, a year on from being forced to retire from the game due to injury, as well as his new life away from the game.

He discusses the ups and downs of life after football, a new career away from the game and also looks back at some of the players and managers from his 10 years as a pro, including Mick McCarthy, Roy Keane and Luke Chambers

