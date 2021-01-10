'We all knew he could do that... we have to do better' - Woolfenden's frustration at Twine's wonder strike

Published: 5:00 AM January 10, 2021

Ipswich Town defender Luke Woolfenden was frustrated by the manner in which his side conceded goals in their 3-2 defeat by Swindon Town.

Former Norwich youngster Diallang Jaiyesimi struck twice, either side of a stunning Scott Twine strike to condemn the Blues to defeat in their opening game of 2021.

Both of Jaiyesimi’s goals came from crosses from the right side and, while Twine’s strike was an unstoppable thunderbolt from 30 yards, Town gave Swindon’s pocket rocket far too much time and space to shoot.

Twine was making his first appearance since returning from a loan spell at Newport earlier in the week, where six of his seven goals came from outside the box.

Swindon's Scott Twine is congratulated on his stunning strike. Photo: Steve Waller - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

“He could have a goal-of-the-season contest all on his own,” said Woolfenden, a team-mate of Twine’s during his loan spell at Swindon in 2018/19.

“The frustrating thing is we all knew he has that in his locker and we watched the video numerous times. We’ve seen the videos on Twitter.

“When he’s struck it there’s not really an awful lot you can do but before then we have to be tighter and make sure he can’t turn.

“We need to do better. It’s the inches we have to get right and we’re not there. We haven’t been for a few games.”

On the game itself, Woolfenden said: “I think we started well but we went away from what we were doing.

“We had a lot of the ball, like we do every week, but we need to start being creative in the final third and putting our possession to use. We changed what we were doing. There were times when we’d press in ones and twos and then we would all press and drop off.

“That can happen in games but you need to go in with a clear mindset of what you want to do.

“This game floated by for us. Maybe when we got the equaliser (through James Norwood) we thought we would go on and do what we did at Plymouth but you have to earn the right to win games. We didn’t do that.”