Championship promotion-chasers considered emergency Walton move

Christian Walton has been the model of consistency for Ipswich Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Luton Town looked into an emergency loan move for Ipswich Town goalkeeper Christian Walton in recent days, we understand.

The Hatters are in the thick of the Championship promotion race and, against the odds, can book a place in the play-offs on the final day of the season with victory over Reading.

But they are doing it without first-choice goalkeeper James Shea, who suffered a serious knee injury recently and will miss the remainder of their season and any potential play-off campaign.

That, coupled with the fact keeper Simon Sluga departed for Ludogorets in January and Aston Villa loanee Jed Steer is also injured, left Nathan Jones’ side without any senior goalkeeping options.

The Welshman had to turn Harry Isted who, despite being 25, had yet to make a professional league start, meaning the Hatters were eligible to bring in a goalkeeper on an emergency loan.

Luton are understood to have discussed a string of goalkeepers in their search for a temporary stopper, with Walton very high up on that list now Ipswich’s season is over. Jones had shown interest in signing him on a permanent deal before the keeper completed his full-time Ipswich move in January.

But despite the interest, it was decided any potential move would not be progressed further and Luton moved on.

They eventually signed Matt Ingram on loan from Hull earlier this week, with the veteran’s spell at Kenilworth Road beginning with a 7-0 loss at Fulham, which saw the Cottagers win the Championship title on Monday night.

Luton could still win promotion to the Premier League this season, though, with Ingram the man likely to be between the sticks if they do reach the play-offs.

Walton has been the model of consistency since initially joining Ipswich on loan in August, before the Blues made a statement with a permanent capture in January.

The former Brighton keeper has regularly spoken of his happiness following his move to Portman Road, which gives him the opportunity to put down roots after spending the vast majority of his career away from the Seagulls with a succession of loan spells.

