Bonne's brace earns team of the week spot alongside former Town loanee

Published: 12:45 PM August 23, 2021

Macauley Bonne’s two goals against MK Dons on Saturday have earned the Ipswich Town striker a place in League One’s Team of the Week.

The QPR loanee put his bad miss at Cheltenham on Tuesday night firmly behind him at Portman Road, as he first rifled in an expert finish to open the scoring before attacking Scott Fraser’s cross at the back post after the break to give his side their second lead of the afternoon.

The brace puts Bonne onto three for the season, following his last-gasp equaliser against Morecambe on the opening day.

He’s joined in the League One Select XI by two Plymouth players to complete the front three, with Ryan Hardie scoring a brace and Luke Jephcott also netting in the Pilgrims’ 3-0 victory away at Shrewsbury.

The midfield is made up of Matt O’Reilly, who scored for MK Dons against Town, former Ipswich loanee Massimo Luongo, now of Sheffield Wednesday, and Oladapo Afolayan and Darnell Johnson, who were on target for Bolton and Fleetwood respectively.

Chey Dunkley of Sheffield Wednesday, Ross Sykes of Accrington and Macaulay Gillesphey of Plymouth form the back three, having helped their sides keep clean sheets.

Doncaster’s Pontus Dahlberg is in goal, with the Swede saving Shaun Williams’ penalty as Rovers drew 0-0 at home to Doncaster.