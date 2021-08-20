'It WILL be put right' - Bonne's vow after Cheltenham miss

Video

Published: 3:04 PM August 20, 2021

Ipswich Town striker Macauley Bonne took to Instagram to vow to make up for his miss against Cheltenham on Tuesday night - Credit: Macauley Bonne/Instagram

Ipswich Town striker Macauley Bonne has vowed to make up for his extraordinary miss against Cheltenham in the Blues' defeat on Tuesday night.

Town were already 1-0 up courtesy of Matt Penney's thunderbolt, before Bonne chipped the advancing Robins' keeper and went clear, with the empty goal at his mercy.

But the ball wouldn't fall quite right and Bonne made a mess of things, allowing the Cheltenham backline to scramble back and clear, with the help of the post.

And Town were made to pay for that miss, as Cheltenham scored two second half goals to claim all three points and leave Town winless after three League One games, sitting in 19th spot.

Ipswich Town fan Bonne , who scored a dramatic late leveller against Morecambe at Portman Road on opening day, will have been crushed by his miss and subsequent Blues' defeat.

And the Chantry-born striker, who otherwise had a good game on Tuesday, took to Instagram to let fans know he plans to bounce straight back.

He wrote: "Few days to reflect end of the day have to score that chance it WILL be put right the next chance I get."

Bonne will hopefully get that chance back at Portman Road against MK Dons tomorrow.