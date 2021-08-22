'I never pray, but I prayed today': Bonne on his two-goal salvo

Published: 10:00 AM August 22, 2021

Ipswich Town striker Macauley Bonne admitted he had a little prayer before going out at Portman Road yesterday.

The two-goal star for Town in the 2-2 draw with MK Dons, batted away the disappointment of missing a gilt-edged chance at Cheltenham, to net twice, although in the end it was to little avail - the Blues twice pegged back.

Macauley Bonne celebrates with fans after taking Town back into the lead with his second goal. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

"For me today, I came into this game wanting to win everyone back," Bonne said.

"I said after Tuesday night, I don't know how I'm going to do that.

"It was harder to miss than score at Cheltenham but I tried to come into this game confident and to try and put that behind me and hopefully today that miss is forgotten about and the two goals today are what are spoken about.

"I never pray, but I prayed today and it worked."

Just as Bonne's miss at Cheltenham will be a contender for miss of the season, so his opening goal against the Dons will be up there for goal of the season, as his sublime touch and thumping finish left Dons' keeper Andrew Fisher with no chance.

"I can't remember my first goal, it all happened so quick," Bonne said.

Town manager Paul Cook. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

"I said to the boys I want to get out of the changing room and go watch it. I'm not going to lie to you I don't know what went through my head to just shoot. I had so much more time. But I still felt so confident even after Tuesday. I still have plenty of confidence in me.

"It has been something we have been working on in training. The diagonal into me because I'm good in the air and can handle myself, but it's more the fact when it comes down, the first touch and the shot."

But at the end of the day, despite Bonne's efforts Town were left searching for their first win of the new campaign- and for some Ipswich fans, the start to the season simply hasn't been good enough.

"We're gutted," said Bonne.

"How many goals do you need to win a game? Two goals at home should be enough to win a game. When these silly mistakes and errors filter out we'll be fine. You can see the fans, floods of people still backing us."