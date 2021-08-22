News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

'I never pray, but I prayed today': Bonne on his two-goal salvo

Author Picture Icon

Mike Bacon

Published: 10:00 AM August 22, 2021   
Macauley Bonne celebrates after scoring the first goal of the game.

Macauley Bonne celebrates after scoring the first goal of the game. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Ipswich Town striker Macauley Bonne admitted he had a little prayer before going out at Portman Road yesterday.

The two-goal star for Town in the 2-2 draw with MK Dons, batted away the disappointment of missing a gilt-edged chance at Cheltenham, to net twice, although in the end it was to little avail - the Blues twice pegged back.

Macauley Bonne celebrates with fans after taking Town back into the lead with his second goal.

Macauley Bonne celebrates with fans after taking Town back into the lead with his second goal. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

"For me today, I came into this game wanting to win everyone back," Bonne said.

"I said after Tuesday night, I don't know how I'm going to do that.

"It was harder to miss than score at Cheltenham but I tried to come into this game confident and to try and put that behind me and hopefully today that miss is forgotten about and the two goals today are what are spoken about.

"I never pray, but I prayed today and it worked."

Just as Bonne's miss at Cheltenham will be a contender for miss of the season, so his opening goal against the Dons will be up there for goal of the season, as his sublime touch and thumping finish left Dons' keeper Andrew Fisher with no chance.

Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Recap: How Town's 2-2 draw with MK Dons unfolded
  2. 2 Suffolk concert cancelled after R&B legend taken to hospital
  3. 3 'We're making mistakes at crucial times' - Cook on 2-2 draw with MK Dons
  1. 4 Police and air ambulance called after pedestrian struck by car
  2. 5 Ratings: How the Blues players performed in the 2-2 draw with MK Dons
  3. 6 Stu says: Six observations following 2-2 draw with MK Dons
  4. 7 Ipswich Town 2 MK Dons 2: Town twice lose lead as they still wait for win
  5. 8 7 pubs up for sale in Suffolk right now
  6. 9 Car crashes into another vehicle and wall
  7. 10 Call upon Coulson? Freeing up Fraser. And don't let Twine shoot!

"I can't remember my first goal, it all happened so quick," Bonne said.

Town manager Paul Cook.

Town manager Paul Cook. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

"I said to the boys I want to get out of the changing room and go watch it. I'm not going to lie to you I don't know what went through my head to just shoot. I had so much more time. But I still felt so confident even after Tuesday. I still have plenty of confidence in me.

"It has been something we have been working on in training. The diagonal into me because I'm good in the air and can handle myself, but it's more the fact when it comes down, the first touch and the shot."

But at the end of the day, despite Bonne's efforts Town were left searching for their first win of the new campaign- and for some Ipswich fans, the start to the season simply hasn't been good enough.

"We're gutted," said Bonne.

"How many goals do you need to win a game? Two goals at home should be enough to win a game. When these silly mistakes and errors filter out we'll be fine. You can see the fans, floods of people still backing us."

Ipswich Town vs MK Dons
Football
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Greater Anglia train at Needham Market

Suffolk Live | Updated

Person dies after being hit by train

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Thomas Pickering, 21, has been provisionally named as the young man who died in a collision on the A

Suffolk Coroner's Court

Road safety plea after tragic death of Thomas, 21, in crash

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Both lanes were initially closed to traffic following a collision near Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Live | Updated

Road near A12 reopens after police incident

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Guests were evacuated from The Mariners Freehouse, Trimely St Mary, after lunch today when a fire br

Pub owners fined nearly £60k after worker falls through cellar hatch

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon