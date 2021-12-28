Manchester United goal sees Ipswich lose unwanted Premier League record
- Credit: PA
Ipswich Town saw an unwanted Premier League record removed from their possession last night.
Edinson Cavani’s strike for Manchester United against Newcastle in the two sides’ 1-1 draw means the Magpies have now conceded the most goals in a calendar year in the history of the Premier League.
Heading into the game, Newcastle’s class of 2021 and the Blues’ side of 1994 jointly held the record on 79, but Eddie Howe’s team now possess it alone on 80.
Ipswich’s effort came across two tough seasons, as the Blues avoided relegation on the final day of 1993/94 in dramatic fashion before the following campaign ultimately saw them relegated from the top flight.
They conceded 33 in the opening half of 1994, before 46 flew in before Christmas of the new season.
The last top flight team to concede more than Town and Newcastle in a calendar year was West Brom, who let in 87 goals in the old First Division in 1985.
Newcastle could potentially equal or surpass the Baggies in the unlikely event they concede seven or more goals at Everton on December 31.
