News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Manchester United goal sees Ipswich lose unwanted Premier League record

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 5:30 AM December 28, 2021
Manchester United's Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring against Newcastle

Manchester United's Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring against Newcastle. His goal means the Magpies have 'taken' a Premier League record from Ipswich - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town saw an unwanted Premier League record removed from their possession last night. 

Edinson Cavani’s strike for Manchester United against Newcastle in the two sides’ 1-1 draw means the Magpies have now conceded the most goals in a calendar year in the history of the Premier League. 

Heading into the game, Newcastle’s class of 2021 and the Blues’ side of 1994 jointly held the record on 79, but Eddie Howe’s team now possess it alone on 80. 

Ipswich’s effort came across two tough seasons, as the Blues avoided relegation on the final day of 1993/94 in dramatic fashion before the following campaign ultimately saw them relegated from the top flight. 

They conceded 33 in the opening half of 1994, before 46 flew in before Christmas of the new season.  

The last top flight team to concede more than Town and Newcastle in a calendar year was West Brom, who let in 87 goals in the old First Division in 1985. 

Newcastle could potentially equal or surpass the Baggies in the unlikely event they concede seven or more goals at Everton on December 31. 

Most Read

  1. 1 How Ipswich Town could lose an unwanted Premier League record tonight
  2. 2 Ford Mustang ends up in field after collision on A140
  3. 3 Mapped: The latest Covid cases and infection rates in your neighbourhood
  1. 4 Where the League One festive fixtures so far have left Town ahead of McKenna's first game
  2. 5 Plans lodged for 279 homes on farmland at Needham Market
  3. 6 Stolen van recovered by police after being set on fire
  4. 7 Chocolate firm gets go-ahead for Suffolk factory creating 220 jobs
  5. 8 Person taken to hospital after crash on A143
  6. 9 Reunited! Rescue dog Juno found by drone after a week missing
  7. 10 North Stander: What I want to see from McKenna's Town in 2022
Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hadleigh, Suffolk. Members of the Essex and Suffolk hunt gather in Hadleigh on Boxing Day. Pictu

Christmas

Traditional Boxing Day hunt postponed - here's why

Toby Lown

person
Jackson was a serving officer at the time but resigned in July this year Picture: ARCHANT

Christmas

Four attack police officers early on Christmas morning

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Christmas Day fire at family's converted barn

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town's 19 summer signings

Football | Opinion

Re-ranking Town's 19 summer signings at the halfway stage of season

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon