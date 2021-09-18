Watch Town CEO Ashton wildly celebrate Lincoln win with Town fans

Video

Published: 6:50 PM September 18, 2021

The smile was etched on the face of all those associated with Ipswich Town as the Blues finally secured their first win of the season at Lincoln City.

Macauley Bonne scored the winner as the Blues got their campaign up-and-running, on an afternoon where Town showcased their defensive ability as much as their attacking flair at Sincil Bank.

A huge roar erupted from the away end, housing 1,700 Town fans, at full-time as fists pumped on the pitch, following a difficult start to the season.

And a second wave of celebrations followed as CEO Mark Ashton, who has worked to assemble Paul Cook's brand new squad throughout the summer, ran to towards the traveling supporters.

The suited chief executive slapped hands with every supporters in the front row of the away end before coming back for more, as 'Mark Ashton is a Blue, he hates Norwich' rang out from the Stacey West Stand.

Town players celebrate with Macauley Bonne after his first half goal. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Speaking after the game, manager Cook said: "To win 1-0 was great. I would have liked 2-0 if I’m honest with you, just to settle my nerves!

"Football’s tough, isn’t it? In my managerial career I’ve had a lot more ups than downs. Latterly has probably been the most consistent downs I’ve had in my time. I’ve got no credits at this club with supporters. At Wigan, when we had bad runs, I had credits. With our fans today I think we’ve made a tiny step with them seeing what Paul Cook sides are about.

"We had desire in us today. We desperately wanted to win. We’ve got to show that every week."