'Absolutely the right manager for this football club' - Ashton backs Cook to turn Town around

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 6:00 AM June 14, 2021   
Paul Cook's Ipswich squad will face a tough six week pre-season schedule

CEO Mark Ashton says Paul Cook is the right boss for Ipswich Town - Credit: Pagepix

Ipswich Town chief executive Mark Ashton admits there will be pressure on boss Paul Cook to deliver results next season - but is adamant he's the right man for the job.

Cook took over from Paul Lambert in March with the play-offs in sight, but he struggled to make much of an impact, openly criticising his players as Town slumped to a disappointing ninth-placed finish.

In all, he's managed four wins, seven draws and five defeats in the 16 games he's presided over so far.

Cook is rebuilding the entire Town squad this summer though - with Ashton's help - and boasts three promotions at his last three clubs on his impressive CV.

And Ashton stressed he believes the Town boss will get things right.

Mark Ashton, the new CEO of Town, at Portman Road today

Mark Ashton admits there will be pressure on Paul Cook, but says he'll get time - Credit: Ross Halls

Asked if he had 'complete faith' in Cook, he replied: "Yes. Look, it's a results-based industry for managers, but I've known Paul on the circuit for a number of years and he's someone I've admired for a number of years.

"I think he was absolutely the right manager for this football club, it's what this football club needs.

"I'm excited to get the opportunity to work with him and help him, but my word he sets a tempo himself. He works hard, he has real passion and wants to take this football club forward on the pitch."

Ashton admits there will be pressure on Cook to deliver success next season - a campaign in which Town simply must mount a serious promotion challenge - but he says the boss will be given time.

Paul Cook took Ipswich Town training for the first time on Thursday

Pau Cook's Town record so far is underwhelming - but he's rebuilding the squad this summer - Credit: ITFC

"Yeah, there will (be pressure)," Ashton said. "But then if you're at Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham, there will be pressure everywhere on all the managers, and they understand that, it's the world they live in.

"We give people time, we work with them, and that's the only way you can build sustainable success.

"You've got to put the foundations in place and do it properly, and if you do that, and you're resilient in doing that, and you keep doing the right things every single day, you'll get success."

