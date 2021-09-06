Podcast: Mark Ashton on Celina and Morsy deals and assessing a hectic transfer window

Published: 6:00 AM September 6, 2021

Mark Ashton has sat down with Stuart Watson and Andy Warren to discuss Town's transfer window - Credit: Archant

It's been a hectic summer at Ipswich Town, with 19 new signings arriving during a dizzying transfer window.

Blues CEO Mark Ashton and his team behind the scenes have left no stone unturned in order to give manager Paul Cook a squad capable of challenging for automatic promotion this season.

Ashton joined Stuart Watson and Andy Warren on a Kings of Anglia podcast special to discuss his deadline day deals for Bersant Celina and Sam Morsy, while also looking back over the transfer window as a whole.

Also discussed is the most 'complicated' transfer of the summer and the deal which he believes opened the door for the big arrivals at the end of the window.

To finish, Ashton looks at what's next on his agenda at Portman Road as he and his team bid to reinvigorate the club.

You can listen to the latest podcast above or, by clicking play below, you can go back and hear what the CEO had to say during his first podcast chat at the start of July.







