Video
'A real turning point for us' - Cambridge boss on key moment in Town draw
- Credit: PA
Cambridge United boss Mark Bonner said his side pulling a goal back before half-time was the key to yesterday's 2-2 draw with Ipswich Town.
Town stormed into a 2-0 lead through a Sone Aluko brace at the Abbey, but were pegged back before the break by a James Brophy strike.
And, though the Suffolk side continued to have the upper hand after the restart, they couldn't find a third goal - and Joe Ironside levelled late on for the U's.
"I thought we were excellent in the second half, and had a real good threat,” Bonner told Cambridgeshire Live.
“I think the turning point in the game for us is the goal before half-time. It just gave us a real confidence and belief that it can happen in the second half.
"We found the first 35 minutes of that game really difficult, against a team that played last week, and are sharp, confident and are finding a real rhythm in their game.
"They pressed us brilliantly, and we got caught on the ball, or passed to each other with too many mistakes.
"We were probably a little bit edgy and nervous in the atmosphere, and didn’t really commit to a game where we made the pitch big to play, or played with good quality direct, with too many backwards passes.
Most Read
- 1 The places with the highest and lowest levels of Covid in Suffolk
- 2 Matchday Recap: Aluko brace not enough as Blues draw at Cambridge
- 3 'I'll never shut up shop' - Cook on 2-2 draw at Cambridge United
- 4 Stu says: Six observations following Town's 2-2 draw at Cambridge
- 5 Covid vaccine boosters now available at walk in sessions
- 6 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-2 Cambridge draw
- 7 New fishmonger shop opens in Suffolk market town
- 8 Cambridge United 2-2 Ipswich Town: Blues let their lead slip again in draw
- 9 Have you had the 'worst cold ever' that is going round Suffolk?
- 10 2,000 patients visit A&E because they are feeling depressed
“The goal comes off of a move where we hit the front of the team. They did that really well. Joey, Wes and Shilow do great and then Brophs finishes it off, and that’s a real turning point for us.
“Our first 30 minute form has to improve, because we’re making the games too hard for ourselves, but our record coming from behind and scoring late goals is outstanding, which is a great quality to have.
“Lots to improve and do, but in a packed stadium on a great day, to take a point is massive for us.”
He added: "They’ve got good players, and they punish you when it doesn’t work. You look at the strength in depth they’ve got and the players they bring on the pitch, for us to be competing with these teams at the moment is real progress for us.
“We have to keep moving forwards and keep trying to churn out results and performances in these type of games.”