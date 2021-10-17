'A real turning point for us' - Cambridge boss on key moment in Town draw

Video

Published: 3:24 PM October 17, 2021

Cambridge United boss Mark Bonner said his side's goal before half-time was the key in their 2-2 draw with Ipswich Town - Credit: PA

Cambridge United boss Mark Bonner said his side pulling a goal back before half-time was the key to yesterday's 2-2 draw with Ipswich Town.

Town stormed into a 2-0 lead through a Sone Aluko brace at the Abbey, but were pegged back before the break by a James Brophy strike.

And, though the Suffolk side continued to have the upper hand after the restart, they couldn't find a third goal - and Joe Ironside levelled late on for the U's.

Town concede a late equaliser at Cambridge - Credit: Pagepix

"I thought we were excellent in the second half, and had a real good threat,” Bonner told Cambridgeshire Live.

“I think the turning point in the game for us is the goal before half-time. It just gave us a real confidence and belief that it can happen in the second half.

"We found the first 35 minutes of that game really difficult, against a team that played last week, and are sharp, confident and are finding a real rhythm in their game.

"They pressed us brilliantly, and we got caught on the ball, or passed to each other with too many mistakes.

"We were probably a little bit edgy and nervous in the atmosphere, and didn’t really commit to a game where we made the pitch big to play, or played with good quality direct, with too many backwards passes.

“The goal comes off of a move where we hit the front of the team. They did that really well. Joey, Wes and Shilow do great and then Brophs finishes it off, and that’s a real turning point for us.

“Our first 30 minute form has to improve, because we’re making the games too hard for ourselves, but our record coming from behind and scoring late goals is outstanding, which is a great quality to have.

“Lots to improve and do, but in a packed stadium on a great day, to take a point is massive for us.”

He added: "They’ve got good players, and they punish you when it doesn’t work. You look at the strength in depth they’ve got and the players they bring on the pitch, for us to be competing with these teams at the moment is real progress for us.

“We have to keep moving forwards and keep trying to churn out results and performances in these type of games.”