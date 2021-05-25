News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Exit Interview: McGuinness and Bennetts came with great pedigree but still have plenty to learn

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 12:01 PM May 25, 2021   
Mark McGuinness and Keanan Bennetts both spent the season on loan at Ipswich Town

Mark McGuinness and Keanan Bennetts both spent the season on loan at Ipswich Town - Credit: Archant

Mark McGuinness and Keanan Bennetts have returned to their parent clubs following season-long loans at Ipswich Town. Andy Warren looks at their time in blue.

Town story 

Former Ipswich boss Paul Lambert had repeatedly discussed how Town needed to stop relying on loans to fill their squads, but the game had changed by the summer of 2020. 

Lambert’s intentions were good but, on the back of a curtailed season due to the coronavirus pandemic and with the hasty introduction of the now scrapped salary cap at League One level, the Scot had little room for manoeuvre in the transfer market. 

David Cornell, Oli Hawkins and Stephen Ward were the only three permanent additions last summer, all arriving on free transfers, while the two remaining additions prior to the transfer window closing in October came in the form of loanees Mark McGuinness and Keanan Bennetts. 

Ipswich Town signed Mark McGuinness on a season-long loan from Arsenal after he impressed against th

Mark McGuinness signed for Ipswich Town on loan from Arsenal - Credit: Archant

Both came from good stock, with McGuinness schooled at Arsenal, capped by Ireland at Under 19 level and heading out on his first loan. Bennetts came from Borussia Monchengladbach, having moved to Germany from Tottenham for a significant fee in his teens. 

McGuinness’s Town story actually began before he ultimately joined the Blues, with an imperious display in Arsenal Under 21s’ victory over a near first-choice Ipswich side in the EFL Trophy on September 8 leading to his signing just a fortnight later. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk residents to receive emergency text alerts tomorrow – here's why
  2. 2 Indian Covid variant found in Suffolk traced to Bolton
  3. 3 'A no-brainer' - Town target Rhodes on signing for Huddersfield
  1. 4 Mapped: The 134 Suffolk and Essex postcodes with almost no Covid cases
  2. 5 Lorry gets stuck under railway bridge near Ipswich causing train delays
  3. 6 What is Suffolk famous for? - 11 things you didn't know about the county
  4. 7 Ex-Town star McGreal favourite to take over at League Two side
  5. 8 Woman suffers serious injuries in suspected teenage gang attack
  6. 9 Ex-Premier League defender among new additions to Town backroom staff
  7. 10 Detmer is the 'real estate guy' with plans for Portman Road

At the time his signing felt a little surprising, given Lambert had Luke Chambers (playing at right back at this point), Luke Woolfenden, Toto Nsiala, James Wilson and Corrie Ndaba all available at centre-half, and it took the then 19-year-old more than a month to fight his way through that traffic and finally get on the field. 

But from the victory over Gillingham on October 27 until the 0-0 draw with Northampton on February 16, the young Gunner was a regular in the side, largely alongside fellow youngster Luke Woolfenden. 

The pair had their ups and down, with both possessing clear ability but at times also showing the rawness of youth as the Blues stuttered through the winter months of a season which was heading the wrong way. 

Ipswich Town have signed Keanan Bennetts on loan from Borussia Monchengladbach. Picture: ITFC

Keanan Bennetts signed for Ipswich Town on loan from Borussia Monchengladbach - Credit: Archant

McGuinness came out of the side after that Northampton draw, as Matt Gill took on a more prominent role during the final days of Lambert’s reign, with the experienced pairing of James Wilson and Toto Nsiala returning to the side for a good run which put Ipswich on the cusp of the play-off places again, as Paul Cook took charge. 

At this point it looked like McGuinness’s time at Town was over, as he dropped out of the matchday squad entirely during the early weeks of the new boss’s tenure, but he returned down the stretch once Ipswich’s play-off chances were as good as over, finishing up the final six games alongside Woolfenden once again. 

In all he made 25 appearances. 

Bennetts will go down as one of the more frustrating Ipswich loans in recent times. 

He came with pedigree and clearly possesses ability but, more often the not, seemed to lack application and an understanding of what he was supposed to be doing as part of the Ipswich team. 

The youngster arrived in October and filled a position of need, given Ipswich have struggled to attack and score goals from wide areas during both of their attempts at League One promotion. 

Keanan Bennetts in action against Fleetwood.

Bennetts was in-and-out of the Ipswich side during his time in Suffolk - Credit: Steve Waller-www.stephenwaller.c

Cameos from the bench came with promise but he had to wait nearly two months for a league start, at which point he struggled to make an impact before, in start number four, he lashed home an early goal against Burton Albion which threatened to kickstart his time in blue. Sadly, though, he left that game before half-time with a hamstring injury which kept him out for two months. 

He returned in the final days of Lambert’s tenure but wasn’t able to produce consistently, a story which continued under Cook while in-and-out of the side during the final weeks of the season. 

The 22-year-old made 30 Ipswich appearances in total, scoring once. 

Mark McGuinness celebrates breaking the deadlock at Burton Albion. Picture Pagepix Ltd

McGuinness scored the winner for Ipswich at Burton in January - Credit: Pagepix Limited

What went well 

At his best, McGuinness showed he could be a confident, dominant and powerful defender who possesses all the attributes needed to have a long career in the game. 

With his low socks and high shorts, the Arsenal loanee was comfortable with the ball at his feet and, at times, could run out with the ball from the back and break the lines to move his side upfield. 

In the air, whenever he won the ball it stayed won, with big defensive headers thumping away and clearing danger for his side. 

His attitude was spot on, too, which certainly stands him in good stead. He’s mature beyond his tender years. 

His one Ipswich goal proved to be a winner as he nodded him which, at the time, felt like a vital goal away at Burton in January.

Town fans surround Keanan Bennetts after he had scored to give Town an early goal.

The Ipswich players celebrate with Bennetts after his goal against Burton - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

For Bennetts’ part he clearly possesses footballing ability and his close control can be excellent at times. Like so many of Ipswich’s wide loanees before him, he looks to make something positive happen with his first touch. 

His first-half display and early goal against Burton in December really felt like progress for the youngster but, sadly, injury meant he wasn’t able to finish what he started and ultimately missed two months of football. 

Areas to improve 

To put it simply, and perhaps a little bluntly, Bennetts needs to work out how to effectively play team football. 

Lambert and his staff would repeatedly coach the youngster from the touchline to the point of exhaustion, with the Scot shouting ‘it’s always you, Keanan’ on more than one occasion when barking out orders to his young loanee. You could see Bennetts’ team-mates to be visibly frustrated with him, too. 

His positioning, intensity and decision-making all raised questions at times, as did the quality of his final ball, while his body language wasn’t always great at a time when the Blues really needed all 11 players fit and firing on all cylinders. 

Substitutes Keanan Bennetts, Alan Judge and Troy Parrott prepare ahead of being introduced.

Bennetts often needed coaching from the touchline - Credit: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

He’s still young so has time on his side but, at 22 and with the pedigree he has behind him, better was expected in League One. 

For McGuinness, his best moments were coupled with others where he looked raw and excitable, which was often to the detriment of his side. 

He had the tendency to get sucked into contact high up the pitch while overcommitting to headers and tackles, which often left room in behind for opponents to exploit. 

He and Woolfenden are talented defenders, no doubt, but playing them together felt like something of a gamble, which didn’t always come off, given the experience void their partnership left. 

Both defenders could surely have performed more consistently alongside experienced heads. 

Mark McGuinness holds his head on the final whistle at Northampton Town as Ipswich lose 3-0.

McGuinness had ups and downs during his season with Ipswich - Credit: Pagepix

What the future holds 

Both players head back to their parent clubs following a first taste of regular football at senior level, with both likely to be heading out on loan again next season. 

McGuinness and Bennetts are both some distance from the Arsenal and Gladbach first-teams, of course, but it remains to be seen at what level they will be playing at next season. 

Did McGuinness do enough to progress to Championship level for his next loan? Possibly, though a starting role at a second-tier club may be tough to come by. 

Bennetts will now enter the final year of his deal at Gladbach, having failed to make any real impression on the senior set-up at the Bundesliga club. 

A move back to England was said to be an important factor when it came to his Ipswich loan and it’s a route he’s likely to be doing the same again this summer. 

In all likelihood he may have to go backwards in order to go forwards again. 

Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Covid-19 rapid testing centres targeting people who unwittingly have the virus are to open in Haverhill and Lowestoft

Coronavirus

Four new cases of Covid Indian variant found in Suffolk

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Explore the beautiful medieval town of Lavenham Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Property

Revealed: Cheapest and most expensive places to buy homes in Suffolk

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
St Johnstone's Guy Melamed during the Scottish Premiership match at the Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. Pict

Football | Video

Double-winning striker reveals Town interest

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
default

Woodbridge home with views of River Deben up for sale for just under £2m

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus