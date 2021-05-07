News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Coach Gill leaves Town with Cook wanting to bring in 'fresh faces'

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 10:43 AM May 7, 2021   
Ipswich first team coach Matt Gill looks on.

Coach Matt Gill has left Ipswich Town - Credit: Steve Waller-www.stephenwaller.com

First-team coach Matt Gill has left the club. 

Gill was brought to Portman Road by former Town boss Paul Lambert in 2018, having previously been in charge of Norwich City’s Under 23s. 

The highly-regarded coach remained at the club following Lambert’s departure, winning his one game as official caretaker at Accrington Stanley having played an important role in the victories against Hull and Doncaster, prior to the Scot’s sacking. 

But he always looked likely to move on as, with goalkeeping coach Jimmy Walker also exiting in recent weeks, Cook has made it clear he wants to bring in fresh faces to his coaching set-up. 

Kieron Dyer canÕt look as he sits between Town manager Paul Cook (right) and first team coach Matt G

Coach Matt Gill has left Ipswich Town - Credit: www.stephenwaller.com

“I had a chat with Matt yesterday and he knows how the game works,” Town boss Cook said. 

“He’s been great in my time here but I want to bring in a few new faces ahead of the new season and he understands that. 

“We wish him all the best for the future and thank him for the service he has given Ipswich Town over the last two and a half years.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Ed Sheeran to be Ipswich Town shirt sponsor for 2021/22
  2. 2 Driver convicted of killing friend in A12 crash
  3. 3 Teaching assistant wins unfair dismissal claim
  1. 4 First views of £1.5m new seafront cafe as hoardings removed
  2. 5 'Complete shock' - Neighbours stunned after cannabis farm uncovered
  3. 6 Woodbridge nurse plans Caribbean retirement after National Lottery win
  4. 7 'It could have been a lot worse' - Thatched home owner thanks crews after fire
  5. 8 Woman in hospital after fire at Ipswich house
  6. 9 'This bloke is the new sponsor of Ipswich Town' - Ed Sheeran posts throwback picture after shirt announcement
  7. 10 Iconic names, a disastrous relationship and now a music superstar - the evolution of Town’s shirt sponsors

Gill’s exit leaves Gary Roberts as the only official member of Town’s first-team coaching set-up, with Kieron Dyer impressing in recent weeks after being called on for senior duties alongside his role managing the club’s Under 23s. 

It’s likely the former England international’s role could be made permanent this summer, with Cook also on the lookout for a new No.2, with long-time assistant Leam Richardson taking full-time charge of former club Wigan. 


Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, where the USMC and Dambusters will serve

American marines fly to Suffolk to join Dambusters on new aircraft carrier

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Police were called to Leiston High Street after a man made threats

Two arrested after police block off street following threats

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Could Luke Chambers be playing for Colchester United next season?

Football | Exclusive

A possible Ipswich Town reunion at Colchester this summer

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The Brudenell Hotel in Adleburgh has been named one of the best place in the UK to eat by the sea

Food

Suffolk hotel named as one of 'best places to eat by the sea'

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus