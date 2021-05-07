Coach Gill leaves Town with Cook wanting to bring in 'fresh faces'

Published: 10:43 AM May 7, 2021

First-team coach Matt Gill has left the club.

Gill was brought to Portman Road by former Town boss Paul Lambert in 2018, having previously been in charge of Norwich City’s Under 23s.

The highly-regarded coach remained at the club following Lambert’s departure, winning his one game as official caretaker at Accrington Stanley having played an important role in the victories against Hull and Doncaster, prior to the Scot’s sacking.

But he always looked likely to move on as, with goalkeeping coach Jimmy Walker also exiting in recent weeks, Cook has made it clear he wants to bring in fresh faces to his coaching set-up.

Coach Matt Gill has left Ipswich Town - Credit: www.stephenwaller.com

“I had a chat with Matt yesterday and he knows how the game works,” Town boss Cook said.

“He’s been great in my time here but I want to bring in a few new faces ahead of the new season and he understands that.

“We wish him all the best for the future and thank him for the service he has given Ipswich Town over the last two and a half years.”

Gill’s exit leaves Gary Roberts as the only official member of Town’s first-team coaching set-up, with Kieron Dyer impressing in recent weeks after being called on for senior duties alongside his role managing the club’s Under 23s.

It’s likely the former England international’s role could be made permanent this summer, with Cook also on the lookout for a new No.2, with long-time assistant Leam Richardson taking full-time charge of former club Wigan.



