Gill on the move again as former Town coach heads to the Championship

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 9:26 AM August 2, 2021   
Matt Gill left his role as Norwich City U23s manager to join Paul Lambert's first team coaching staf

Matt Gill is moving to Swansea City - Credit: Archant

Former Ipswich Town coach Matt Gill is heading for the Championship after following Russell Martin to Swansea. 

Gill, who left Ipswich before the end of last season, having joined the club along with Paul Lambert in 2018, recently linked up with former Norwich team-mate at MK Dons but moves on without coaching a competitive game with the League One club. 

Swansea made Martin, who has impressed with the Dons over 21 months at the club and has built what appears to be a strong squad ahead of the new season, their top target following Steve Cooper’s resignation and have ultimately got their man. 

Gill follows Martin to the Championship club along with assistant Luke Williams and goalkeeping coach Dean Thornton. 

Former Ipswich coach Matt Gill (right) is now at MK Dons

(L-R) Manager Russell Martin, assistant Luke Williams, goalkeeping coach Dean Thornton and Matt Gill have left MK Dons for Swansea - Credit: MKDONS

An MK Dons statement reads: “Milton Keynes Dons can confirm that Russell Martin has left the football club to take up the vacant head coach position at Swansea City, after the Welsh club met the buy-out clause in his contract. 

“Martin’s coaching team of Luke Williams, Dean Thornton and Matt Gill will also depart Stadium MK. 

“It goes without saying that we are extremely disappointed by the timing of this departure. 

“Nevertheless, the club would like to thank Russell for his contribution and work during his 21 months in charge and wish him, and his team, all the best for the future.” 

Gill and former Town goalkeeping coach Jimmy Walker took on a more prominent role in the final weeks of Lambert’s Town reign, which yielded improved results, before Gill took caretaker charge for the 2-1 victory at Accrington Stanley as incoming boss Paul Cook watched on from the stands. 

But, as Cook assembled a new staff, Gill moved on before the final game of last season. 

He joins a Swansea side which made last season’s Championship play-off final, where they lost to Brentford. 

