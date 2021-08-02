Gill on the move again as former Town coach heads to the Championship
- Credit: Archant
Former Ipswich Town coach Matt Gill is heading for the Championship after following Russell Martin to Swansea.
Gill, who left Ipswich before the end of last season, having joined the club along with Paul Lambert in 2018, recently linked up with former Norwich team-mate at MK Dons but moves on without coaching a competitive game with the League One club.
Swansea made Martin, who has impressed with the Dons over 21 months at the club and has built what appears to be a strong squad ahead of the new season, their top target following Steve Cooper’s resignation and have ultimately got their man.
Gill follows Martin to the Championship club along with assistant Luke Williams and goalkeeping coach Dean Thornton.
An MK Dons statement reads: “Milton Keynes Dons can confirm that Russell Martin has left the football club to take up the vacant head coach position at Swansea City, after the Welsh club met the buy-out clause in his contract.
“Martin’s coaching team of Luke Williams, Dean Thornton and Matt Gill will also depart Stadium MK.
“It goes without saying that we are extremely disappointed by the timing of this departure.
Most Read
- 1 Where are Suffolk’s outstanding schools?
- 2 Andy's Angles: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 3-0 loss to Millwall
- 3 Mapped: Suffolk postcodes with lowest level of Covid cases
- 4 Major former Debenhams store could remain empty until 2023
- 5 Warnock and Dijon boss give updates on Town targets Coulson and Celina
- 6 People with these surnames in Suffolk could be owed a fortune
- 7 Blues star looking forward to 'getting down to business'
- 8 'Never seen anything like it' - community pulls together to revamp pub
- 9 Bridal shop opens in well-known former Sudbury bookshop
- 10 Gameday: 'Lots of work to do' - Town fans on Millwall defeat
“Nevertheless, the club would like to thank Russell for his contribution and work during his 21 months in charge and wish him, and his team, all the best for the future.”
Gill and former Town goalkeeping coach Jimmy Walker took on a more prominent role in the final weeks of Lambert’s Town reign, which yielded improved results, before Gill took caretaker charge for the 2-1 victory at Accrington Stanley as incoming boss Paul Cook watched on from the stands.
But, as Cook assembled a new staff, Gill moved on before the final game of last season.
He joins a Swansea side which made last season’s Championship play-off final, where they lost to Brentford.