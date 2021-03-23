News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Town agree deal with promising young attacker

Mark Heath

Published: 4:38 PM March 23, 2021    Updated: 4:39 PM March 23, 2021
Ipswich Town footballer

Young attacker Matt Ward has agreed a deal in principle to sign his first pro contract with Ipswich Town next season - Credit: Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town have agreed a deal in principle for promising young striker Matt Ward to sign his first professional contract with the club next season.

The 17-year-old, who was on target for the club's Under-18 side against Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend, joined Town last year having previously played for Norfolk side Wroxham.

Ward's been on a hot streak recently, netting against QPR earlier this month as well as against Millwall and Cardiff in February.

He will not be involved in this Saturday's FA Youth Cup fourth round game at Portman Road against Swindon (2pm ko) as he is cup-tied. 

Instead, Ward will hope to next see action when when Town U18s host Colchester United at Playford Road on March 30.

