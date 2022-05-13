News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
McGavin and Clements head list of young players released

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 3:20 PM May 13, 2022
Updated: 3:55 PM May 13, 2022
Bailey Clements and Brett McGavin have been released by Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town have confirmed the departures of eight academy players at the end of their contracts. 

Most notable are Brett McGavin and Bailey Clements, who both have senior appearances to their name after coming through the academy. 

McGavin leaves having made 11 appearances in the Ipswich first-team, including a run in the side as Paul Lambert’s Blues struggled with injuries during the first half of the 2020/21 season. 

Clements made nine appearances for the Town senior side, with eight coming this season. The academy youngster enjoyed a run under Paul Cook in November and December, as the former Town boss searched for answers at left back. 

Both players finished the season out on loan, with McGavin at King’s Lynn and Clements at Stevenage, and both players now looking for new homes after long stays with the Blues. 

Also released is Dylan Crowe, a former England youth international who never made a true break into the first-team, as well as Dutch-born defender Levi Andoh. 

Tommy Smith, who has made two senior appearances, and Ola Bello both depart, as do Ross Crane and goalkeeper Bert White. 

The club are yet to make announcements regarding academy players who will be retained for next season, with both Tyreece Simpson and Tawanda Chirewa also out of contract this summer. 

Both have extension options in their contracts with the Blues almost certain to take them. 

