McGavin joins Ndaba at Ayr United

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Watson

Published: 6:30 PM February 1, 2021   
Brett McGavin could start again in midfield. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town midfielder Brett McGavin has joined Scottish side Ayr United on loan. Photo: Steve Waller - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town midfielder Brett McGavin has joined Scottish second-tier side Ayr United on loan until the end of the season. 

The 21-year-old has started six games for the Blues this season, four of them in League One, but has now dropped down the pecking order following the return to fitness of Flynn Downes and Jon Nolan. 

McGavin joins team-mate Corrie Ndaba at Somerset Park, the latter having made two appearances for the Honest Men since joining on loan earlier this month. 

Deep-lying playmaker McGavin, whose contract at Portman Road runs until 2022, has had two previous loan spells in non-league, at his hometown club of Bury St Edmunds and at Essex outfit Concord Rangers. 

He could make his Ayr debut against Hearts on Friday night. 


Football
Suffolk

