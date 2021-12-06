'It was a shock... but I would never turn my back on my club' - McGreal on taking over as interim Town boss

Interim boss John McGreal has spoken of his shock at being asked to lead Ipswich Town but is targeting quick results.

McGreal, a former player for the club between 1999 and 2004, will be in the dugout at Charlton tomorrow night as the Blues begin life after Paul Cook, following his sacking on Saturday.

The former Colchester boss only arrived at the club on Thursday, taking on a role coaching Town’s Under 23s, but insisted he couldn't say no when asked to take on the top job on a temporary basis.

"I had to digest the news on Saturday evening," McGreal said.

"I was shocked and the last couple of days have gone very quickly.

“I’m massively shocked because I know Paul (Cook) quite well but the club needs my help.

“The club needs me to help and I would never turn my back on the club given how good it has been to me over the years.

"It's my club and I want it to do well. I'd like to do well during the interim period, however long that is, and get us a couple of wins in the league and, if we get that far, through to the third round of the FA Cup before leaving the team in the capable hands of the new manager.

“I want to get the fans straight on board with a big following at Charlton and we’ve switched our focus to that.”

McGreal took training at Playford Road on this morning before the squad left for Charlton later in the day, with the interim boss happy with the work he was able to do.

"The situation is what it is and we have to move forward,” he said. “We have a huge game tomorrow night and we have switched our focus to that straight away.

"I've had one training session with the group and it was enjoyable. We were out on the grass for an hour or so and I was able to put some names to faces. We got a good amount of work in and this is a good group of players.

"Our players are professionals and they are playing for Ipswich Town so there is a pressure on them and they might feel that. They need to release the shackles, though, and give it a right go. It's the least our supporters demand and deserve - you have to work hard for the badge."

McGreal, pictured watching Town's Under 23s in action at Portman Road, earlier this season - Credit: Ross Halls



