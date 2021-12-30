News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'They are keen to get it on' - McKenna expects Lincoln game to go ahead

Andy Warren

Published: 9:58 AM December 30, 2021
Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna is expecting the game with Lincoln to go ahead

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna, pictured conducting interviews after his side's victory over Wycombe, is expecting the game with Lincoln to go ahead - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna is expecting his side’s game with Lincoln to go ahead as planned. 

The Blues and the Imps are due to go head-to-head at Portman Road on New Year’s Day, but the Sincil Bank side have Covid cases in their camp and were forced to postponed last night’s scheduled clash with Rotherham as a result. 

But McKenna is preparing his team as if Saturday’s match will go ahead, with the Imps informing the Blues they too are keen to play. 

“We want to play the game and Lincoln have been in touch to say they want to play the game as well," said McKenna. "They are saying they are keen to get it on.  

“So we’ll prepare and be ready. Everything is one day at a time."   

Town have had Covid cases in their ranks in recent days, with Toto Nsiala, Kyle Edwards and Rekeem Harper all now returning to training following their isolation periods. 

Christian Walton and Cameron Burgess missed last night’s 1-0 victory over Lincoln due to positive cases. 

Ipswich Town vs Lincoln City
