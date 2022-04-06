News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
McKenna among March Manager of the Month nominees

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Watson

Published: 6:00 AM April 6, 2022
Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna before the Sky Bet League One match at Portman Road, Ipswich. Pi

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna is among those nominated for League One Manager of the Month, March 2022. - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna is among the nominees for March's League One Manager of the Month award.

The Blues were unbeaten last month, beating Fleetwood (2-0 away), Lincoln (2-0 at home) and Plymouth (1-0 at home) and drawing against Portsmouth (0-0 at home) and Oxford United (1-1 away).

McKenna is up against Steve Cotterill (Shrewsbury), Leam Richardson (Wigan) and Steven Schumacher (Plymouth).

Shrewsbury, who Ipswich travel to on Saturday, got themselves away from the danger zone in March with some impressive victories against Morecambe (5-0 at home) and Rotherham (3-0 away).

Wigan, who are now the favourites for the title, dropped just two points over the month, while Plymouth virtually secured a play-off spot with an impressive six straight wins in the space of 18 days before subsequently falling flat at Portman Road.

The winner, who will be announced Friday morning, will be decided by a judging panel of comprising of former Barnsley manager Danny Wilson, Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman, EFL Communications Director Mark Rowan and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.


