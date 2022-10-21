'It's a good night for the club' - McKenna on Town's 1-0 win against Derby

Match reaction

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna thought his team deserved tonight's 1-0 home victory against Derby County.

An intense game played in front of a bumper Portman Road crowd contained few clear-cut chances. Town eventually got the breakthrough in the 79th minute when Wes Burns converted after Kayden Jackson had seized on a short Curtis Davies back pass and hit the post.

Jackson subsequently had an 85th minute spot-kick saved, but it proved inconsequential as the Blues secured all three points in front of the Sky TV cameras to move within a point of League One leaders Plymouth.

"It's a really good win and a good night for the club in lots of different ways," said McKenna.

Fist pumping Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna celebrates. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

"There are lots of eyes on us from the outside and I think the club did a great job. It was a great job from the supporters, fantastic atmosphere in the ground and that was matched by the intensity of the game. It was really intense from the first minute to the last minute.

"It was, as expected, no quarter given and we had to earn everything we got. I thought our intensity was fantastic all night. I thought we deserved the result off the performance. In the first half I thought we were good value for a goal.

"It was a really tough game. We fought and we played well at times. We can be better, we can improve, but it was a well fought and well-won three points as a football club."

He continued: "The execution in the final third didn't match what went up to that point at times. That can happen when the game is so intense and so emotional. It's hard to always find that little bit of composure when you need it.

"When it's like that it's important to keep the clean sheet, stay connected and wait for the opportunities when they come. I thought our pressing all night was fantastic, we were alive and connected with the game all night and that's exactly what Kayden was for the goal.

"We get good pressure on the ball, force a back pass, Kayden anticipates it well, was unlucky not to score himself, but it was well followed up by Wes."

Wes Burns wheels away after giving Ipswich Town the lead against Derby County. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Jackson - having hit the post when the goal gaped and also seen a penalty saved - looked a little sheepish when receiving his named man-of-the-match award.

"I thought he was excellent, I have to say," said McKenna. "I know he'll be disappointed he didn't score the penalty, but that's a difficult situation because Lee (Evans) and Conor (Chaplin) are the designated penalty takers and neither of them are on the pitch.

"So it takes courage to go and grab the ball and step up to take it. The keeper saved it and that can happen.

"If he's disappointed with that then hopefully he can get over it quickly because I thought his all-round performance was outstanding. I thought he was as he was at Sheffield Wednesday, unplayable at times against good experienced defenders.

"That was one of the cleanest games he has had for us in terms of his hold-up play, his connections and, of course, his running and his pace.

"I thought there were some excellent individual performances out there and his was certainly one of them."

McKenna added: "I think our composure in the last 15 minutes could have been better. It's difficult because the game is so emotional and so intense, and the players are desperate to win for the club, but we had incredible situations at the end to break and pick out the last pass. But it broke down too often. We can improve on that.

"Curtis Davies might have played 15 minutes up front at the end if you include the added on time. If we defend well and regain the ball, as we did, then we can certainly be more clinical to go and finish that off on the counter attack. We'll learn from that and can improve on that.

"As I've said to the players down there, it's October, it's three points and it's no more than that. We need to keep improving moving forward."

Town midfielder Lee Evans limped off in the second half. Asked how bad the Welshman's injury is, McKenna said: "We don't know. He's got a sore knee on the inside. That's usually not great. We'll have to see how he is over the weekend."