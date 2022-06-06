'He brings a wealth of quality' - McKenna on new coach Grant

Kieran McKenna believes incoming coach Lee Grant will bring ‘a wealth of quality’ to his role at Ipswich Town.

Grant will link up with the Ipswich squad for the start of pre-season after joining the club on the same day he announced his departure from Manchester United and retirement from playing.

The former goalkeeper played more than 500 professional matches between the sticks but will now make the switch to coaching, where he will be working with the Ipswich outfield players.

“I have worked closely with Lee, and he has been transitioning ready to make the move into a coaching role as soon as he called time on his playing career,” Town boss McKenna said.

“He has been a fantastic professional and he is someone that has great knowledge of the game. He has always been a respected member of every dressing room he has been in.

“He will bring a wealth of quality to his role, and, given he had a number of opportunities for his next step in the game, it’s a great sign for the Club that he has made that commitment to us.

“Lee will add value right across the board and he will fit in really well with the coaching staff. He will work with players on an individual basis but will also help the team as a collective, as well as working closely with the forwards in the squad.

Grant joins a coaching staff including assistant manager Martyn Pert, goalkeeping coach Rene Gilmartin and head of analysis Charlie Turnball.