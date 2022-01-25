'It's a contractual issue' - McKenna explains Simpson recall

Tyreece Simpson (centre) has been recalled by Ipswich Town following an 11-goal loan spell at Swindon. - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna says 'a contractual issue' was behind the club's decision to recall Tyreece Simpson from his loan spell at Swindon Town.

The 19-year-old striker scored 11 goals for the promotion-chasing League Two side during the first half of the season before being surprisingly recalled on Sunday.

"That's an issue with the club," said McKenna. "Some things are just getting sorted, there's a contractual issue that's just being sorted between Tyrecee and the club. It wasn't part of my decision to bring him back into the group.

"Obviously he is a player we value very, very highly. We've been keeping really close tabs on what he's been doing at Swindon and are really pleased with his progress.

"I got to meet him for the first yesterday. He's a lovely kid and we want him to be a part of the future and a part of what we're doing here."

Simpson is due to be out of contract in the summer, though the Blues have the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months.

Asked if the teenager could be sent out on loan again before the window closes next Monday, McKenna said: "That's an option, yeah. There are discussions at the moment between himself and the club. Hopefully they'll get resolved over the next few days and then we'll sit down with Tyreece and discuss what's best for him for rest of the season."