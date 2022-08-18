'There are qualities we want to add' - McKenna on Town transfer targets

News

Kieran McKenna would still like to make further additions to his squad - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Kieran McKenna has admitted Ipswich Town are ‘still looking for qualities’ in the final third – though not necessarily a recognised central striker.

The Blues boss has so far added Freddie Ladapo, Marcus Harness and Tyreece John-Jules in attacking areas this summer, with two weeks remaining before the transfer window shuts on September 1.

Leicester striker George Hirst is understood to have been a long-term target this summer, among with a number of other strikers, with reports suggesting he could soon sign a new deal with the Foxes and be loaned to the Championship.

But while a centre-forward could still potentially be on the shopping list, McKenna insisted he is more interested in the qualities a player can bring, rather than the position he has been used in.

“Not necessarily a position,” McKenna said, when asked if signing a striker was on the club’s agenda.

“We look at attributes and qualities in the squad and what we need to add. There are some qualities to the top half of the pitch that we want to be able to add. We continue to work very hard on doing so.

“In our play it’s important we don’t necessarily define or pigeon-hole players to certain positions. Marcus Harness, for example, brings certain qualities we will try and utilise in the team in different positions and different roles across the season.

“That’s the way we think about it in our recruitment, whether it’s Marcus Harness or Greg Leigh or any other player we have signed. We bring them in for the qualities they can bring us in this division and we will continue to look to do that right until the end of the window.”

When asked if Ipswich’s start to the season, which sees them sit top of the League One table after four matches, has had any influence on what the club may or may not look to do before the deadline passes, McKenna said: “No, no changes on that.

“We know what qualities we have in the building and what we’re wanting to add.

“That hasn’t changed over the course of a few games and a few weeks.”