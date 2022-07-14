McKenna explains why he's loaned Baggott to Gillingham

News

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna believes Gillingham are a good fit for young defender Elkan Baggott’s development.

The 19-year-old centre-half started two League One games for the Blues towards the back end of last season before extending his contract until 2025.

And now, with the likes of Janoi Donacien, Luke Woolfenden, George Edmundson, Cameron Burgess and Corrie Ndaba ahead of him in the pecking order, the Indonesian international has been sent out on a season-long loan.

He joins a Gillingham side who, under Neil Harris' management, will be looking to bounce straight back following relegation into League Two.

“It was something that we spoke about from the back end of last year,” said McKenna.

“I feel for centre-halves especially games are so important. You can’t replicate that in training sessions.

Elkan Baggot has joined Gillingham on a season-long loan. - Credit: ITFC

“He hit a really good level with us at the back end of the season and we feel like it’s really important for him that he gets that momentum now with games and accumulates league appearances and accumulates experiences playing in men’s football.

“We had some options over the summer, Gillingham and Neil Harris got in touch very early and were very keen and obviously they’re a good club who have spent lots of time in the league above lately.

"Elkan felt like it was a good fit for his development and we felt the same.

“Hopefully he’ll have a successful season, which doesn’t mean playing in every game and playing well every game, but it means he’s going to go there and play lots of games and learn a lot from it.”

Baggott can take inspiration from the way both Woolfenden and Ndaba developed their games during League Two loan spells with Swindon and Salford respectively.