'It's extremely harsh' - McKenna on Morsy's four-game ban

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has labelled skipper Sam Morsy's four-game ban 'extremely harsh'.

The Blues were informed by The FA, just a few hours before tonight's 2-0 win at AFC Wimbledon kicked off, that Morsy had been suspended for an off-the-ball clash with Ethan Hamilton in Saturday's 2-1 home win against Accrington Stanley.

"I'm very disappointed," said McKenna, who will also be without the Egyptian international for upcoming matches against Sheffield Wednesday (a), Gillingham (h) and Doncaster (a).

"Look, I saw the incident live and I trust my eyes. I know you can slow things down on video and make it look different, but I saw it live from a couple of yards away, as did the fourth official, and to my eyes it was nothing malicious, nothing dangerous.

"I thought he tried to move past his marker, got a tug on the arm and he threw his arm out to shake free of his marker and he caught him on the neck. There's no danger, there's no malice, there's no intention.

"I think it's extremely harsh. I'm disappointed for Sam. He's a very important player for us, an important leader, but we can't change it now.

"The two boys who came in tonight (Tyreeq Bakinson and Tom Carroll) did well and we have options throughout the squad. We'll be fine. Of course we'll miss Sam, but we have other players ready to step in and do a job."

With fellow central midfielder Lee Evans having missed the last two games with a groin problem, McKenna said: "We have to check on Lee. It's not a major issue, but he's not training with the group yet. We'll see how he is over the next few days."

Town will also be without Kane VIncent-Young at Hillsborough on Saturday after the wing-back was shown a second yellow card late on tonight.

"I'm disappointed for Kane, I thought it was harsh, but we can't change that now," said McKenna.

"We have a couple of options. Matt (Penney) is not too far away, Hayden Coulson is back in training, so we're not too bad."

Asked if he thought Kyle Edwards was an option for that left wing-back role too, the Northern Irishman said: "Yeah, we think he can do wing-back. He's done that before at West Brom, he told me he played some games there when he broke through, and he's been playing there in training as well. So that's an option too.

"He may have not got on the pitch in the last few games but he's an important player for us. We know he's ready to contribute to the team."