'We'll have to work on some other ways to score' - McKenna jokes ahead of Wednesday rematch

Kieran McKenna isn't expecting lightening to strike twice when Ipswich Town go to Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon.

The Blues head to Hillsborough for a rematch of the two sides' 1-1 draw from earlier this season - a game which will always be remembered for the dramatic nature of Town's late equaliser.

Macauley Bonne's quick thinking in stoppage time saw the Town striker stalk Wednesday keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell, before stealing the ball from his feet and passing to Scott Fraser, who squared for Conor Chaplin to score.

“It was a nice bit of intuition," McKenna said of the goal, having watched the game back ahead of this contest. "I think probably the Hillsborough crowd would probably give a bit more of a heads-up that the Portman Road crowd did. I think we’re going to have to work on some other ways to score goals this weekend!”

Discussing the clash with the Owls, which sees eighth face ninth in League One, McKenna said: “It's against a good team and a big club and it's going to be a really good atmosphere.

“It’s going to be hostile and we want the players to go out and enjoy that put their chests out and go and put in a performance.

“So we'll be doing everything we can to prepare for a game against a very good team and everything we can to get the result.

“I've said all along, it's not the time to get too obsessed with positions and points and who is ahead of us at the moment with where we've been in the league and how the season has gone.

“There's still a lot of football to be played and we feel like if we hit the performance level then we'll pick up a lot of points between now and the end of the season.

“That's been the message since the first day really and that will be the same message going into Saturday.

‘We will be prepared well for the opponent, we have to be ready for the atmosphere and for the type of dynamic the game is going to be and we'll do everything we can to get three points, and we'll do the same for Gillingham next week.”