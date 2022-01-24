News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'We want him to be effective' - McKenna on Celina

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Watson

Published: 5:00 PM January 24, 2022
Bersant Celina back in action after coming on as a substitute at Bolton Wanderers.

Bersant Celina has started just 10 league games for Ipswich so far this season. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna says he is working on ways to make Bersant Celina even more effective for the team.

The talented Kosovan produced an exquisite deep through ball for Wes Burns' equaliser in Saturday's 2-1 home win against Accrington, his latest moment of magic following on from a sublime chipped finish against Crewe and a last minute winner against Fleetwood.

Celina's second loan spell at the club hasn't all been plane sailing though. International call-ups, injuries and an array of attacking options means the 25-year-old has been restricted to 10 starts and five sub appearances in the league so far.

"Everyone knows about Santy, his quality and what he can do with the ball," said McKenna, after he brought Celina into the team for Saturday's win.

Bersant Celina battles with David Morgan.

Bersant Celina battles with David Morgan. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

“The big thing for me, what we’re working with him on and are trying to develop in him, is stuff off the ball - his aggression, his work-rate, his running, his pressing. He’s definitely capable of it, he’s shown that today.

“He really put in a good shift for the team, that was important. We want him to be effective. We know he has lots of lots of talent with the ball and it’s about him channelling that into numbers, into good goals and assists.

“For him to get an assist today was really pleasing. For him to work how he did for the team was really important for him and for the team. Hopefully he can build on that performance and the contribution to the goal.”

Town are up to ninth in the League One table following three wins from their last four games. They take on AFC Wimbledon, at Plough Lane, tomorrow night.

Sone Aluko, whose partner had a baby last week, Matt Penney, who had a slight hamstring problem, and Lee Evans, who tweaked his groin in the warm-up, could all be available for selection again.

James Norwood, Kyle Edwards and new signing Tyreeq Bakinson are all further options if McKenna wants to freshen up his team for a second game in four days. 

