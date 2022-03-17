'The whole club is excited' - McKenna on Tractor Girls' big FA Cup match

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has wished the club's women's side the best of luck ahead of their big FA Cup quarter-final clash with West Ham.

A talented young Tractor Girls side, pushing for promotion in the third-tier, face a tough test against mid-table Super League side opposition at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe on Sunday (12.30pm ko).

The initial batch of 1,750 tickets were snapped up within 24 hours, with a further 250 sold over the last few days.

"The whole club is really excited for it," said McKenna, Sunday's game being broadcast live on the BBC Red Button channel.

"You can feel the positive energy around the training ground and around the town. Everyone is very proud of the achievement of getting this far, but also really looking forward to being able to test ourselves on Sunday against a Super League team.

"To have them at home, with what's going to be a really good crowd, is going to be a fantastic occasion.

"I know Joe (Sheehan) and his staff have been working hard all this week to prepare the team for the game. I'm sure come Sunday they'll be ready to put in a strong performance and give everything for the club.

"We progressed quite far in the tournament a couple of years ago and ran into a strong Man City team. It's a group that's still progressing and developing. That fits in well with the rest of the club. It's going to be a great challenge to play against a higher level opposition."



