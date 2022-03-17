News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

'The whole club is excited' - McKenna on Tractor Girls' big FA Cup match

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Watson

Published: 5:22 PM March 17, 2022
Ipswich Town vs Southampton

Ipswich Town Women players celebrate winning a last 16 penalty shootout against Southampton. - Credit: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has wished the club's women's side the best of luck ahead of their big FA Cup quarter-final clash with West Ham.

A talented young Tractor Girls side, pushing for promotion in the third-tier, face a tough test against mid-table Super League side opposition at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe on Sunday (12.30pm ko).

The initial batch of 1,750 tickets were snapped up within 24 hours, with a further 250 sold over the last few days. 

"The whole club is really excited for it," said McKenna, Sunday's game being broadcast live on the BBC Red Button channel.

"You can feel the positive energy around the training ground and around the town. Everyone is very proud of the achievement of getting this far, but also really looking forward to being able to test ourselves on Sunday against a Super League team.

"To have them at home, with what's going to be a really good crowd, is going to be a fantastic occasion. 

"I know Joe (Sheehan) and his staff have been working hard all this week to prepare the team for the game. I'm sure come Sunday they'll be ready to put in a strong performance and give everything for the club.

Most Read

  1. 1 Music experts disagree at Ed Sheeran Shape of You copyright trial
  2. 2 Driver in hospital after car crashes into field off A14
  3. 3 Popular Swiss Farm butchers set to open third store
  1. 4 Vintage tea room opens at antique centre
  2. 5 Village pub vet plans set to be refused following public backlash
  3. 6 Mike Bacon: Can Town make play-offs? Here's my take
  4. 7 Detective tells inquest he was ‘suspicious’ after bin weight device reset
  5. 8 From future stars to being benched - how Town's loan players are performing
  6. 9 New three-storey wine shop opens in Suffolk's 'foodiest' town
  7. 10 East Suffolk gastropub scoops another accolade for its Sunday lunches

"We progressed quite far in the tournament a couple of years ago and ran into a strong Man City team. It's a group that's still progressing and developing. That fits in well with the rest of the club. It's going to be a great challenge to play against a higher level opposition."


Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Copyright Anglia Picture Agencywww.angliapictureagency.co.uk

Golf

Family-run hotel and golf course up for sale as owners look to retire

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
1,100 litres of heating oil has been stolen from a tank at a property on Aldeburgh Road in East Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

1,100 litres of heating oil stolen from home in east Suffolk village

Tom Swindles

person
Daniella Milburn was a devoted mother

'Loving' mum-of-four died in crash while riding a malfunctioning bike

Dominic Bareham

person
Police in Suffolk have closed flats in Bury St Edmunds after persistent anti-social behaviour and drug related criminality

Suffolk Constabulary

Closure order on Bury St Edmunds flats after crackdown on drug activity

Tom Swindles

person