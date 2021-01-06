Ex-Town boss McCarthy sacked by APOEL after just two months

Published: 10:23 AM January 6, 2021

Former Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy has reportedly been sacked by APOEL after just two months in charge - Credit: PA

Former Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy has been sacked by new club APOEL in Cyprus after just two months in charge.

The 61-year-old, who twice managed the Republic of Ireland, signed a deal with the Cypriot powerhouse until 2022 but, after four defeats in a row, he's been handed his marching orders.

APOEL, the most successful club in Cypriot history, are 11th in the table, one point and one place above the relegation zone.

They are now looking for their 15th boss in five years, having sacked McCarthy and his long-time assistant Terry Connor.

The club have also just signed former Town striker Joe Garner.

Speaking at the time of his appointment back in November, McCarthy said: “I wanted to get back to work. I wanted to get back coaching and managing, so I’m delighted to be here.

“Everything about the place is top class. It’s like walking into a Championship club and I’d imagine some Premier League clubs would be delighted to have this facility.”