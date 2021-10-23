News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Former Town boss McCarthy sacked by Cardiff City

Andy Warren

Published: 3:54 PM October 23, 2021   
Mick McCarthy has been sacked by Cardiff City

Former Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy has been sacked by Cardiff City. 

McCarthy’s exit from the Welsh club comes in the wake of today’s 2-0 home defeat to Middlesbrough, his side’s eighth successive loss. 

“Cardiff City Football Club can confirm that First Team Manager Mick McCarthy and Assistant Manager Terry Connor have left the Club by mutual agreement and with immediate effect,” a Cardiff statement reads. 

“We would like to thank Mick and Terry for their efforts during their time with the Bluebirds and wish them all the best for the future.” 

McCarthy was appointed by Cardiff in January, having returned to English football following his spells with the Republic of Ireland and with APOEL Nicosia in Cyprus.  

