Warnock confirms Town target Crooks is heading to Boro

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 9:27 AM July 22, 2021   
Referee Keith Stroud bumps fists with Rotherham United's Matt Crooks after the Sky Bet Championship

Neil Warnock has confirmed that Ipswich Town target Matt Crooks is set to sign for Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has confirmed that his side are close to signing Ipswich Town transfer target Matt Crooks.

The Blues have been embroiled in something of a transfer saga for the 6ft 4ins attacking midfielder, having multiple six-figure bids rejected by his current club Rotherham.

But now, as with Sonny Bradley earlier in the summer, it appears that the lure of the Championship has proved too strong for Crooks.

A fee, reported to be £1.1m, has been agreed, with Crooks set for a Middlesbrough medical today.

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock during the Sky Bet Championship match at Oakwell, Barnsley. Pictu

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock - Credit: PA

Speaking last night, Warnock told the Teeside Gazette: "We are down the line with that one.

“I’ve watched Matt for many, many years from playing centre-half at Huddersfield. He’s played all over the show really.

“I just think he fits in with exactly what we’re looking for. I think he can come in and contribute 10-15 goals a season and that’s what we need - more goals.”

Earlier, Rotherham boss Paul Warne told the Rotherham Advertiser: “It’s not top secret that a bid has been accepted.

“Crooksy’s got his medical to have. I cannot foresee him playing another game in a Rotherham United shirt.

“Middlesbrough increased their bid to a level where the chairman felt everyone came out feeling happy. Obviously the player wants to play in the Championship and he deserves that right.

Rotherham United's Matt Crooks during the Sky Bet Championship match at the AESSEAL Stadium, Rotherh

Ipswich Town have had multiple bids rejected by Rotherham for Matt Crooks - Credit: PA

“We’ve had a good two and a half seasons out of him. He’s improved no end physically and in his understanding of the game. That’s down to my coaches.

“He will be sorely missed in the dressing room, that is for sure. Your best players always move on.”

Town signed proven League One attacking midfielder Scott Fraser for an undisclosed fee from MK Dons last week.

Their current central midfield options are summer signings Lee Evans, Rekeem Harper and Fraser, plus Jon Nolan, Armando Dobra and Idris El Mizouni.

