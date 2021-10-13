Mike Bacon: We wanted our club back... And we've got it

Opinion

It doesn't seem that long ago, Ipswich Town fans were crying out, 'we want our club back'. And with good reason.

Well, I don't know about you. But I really feel we have our club back.

Okay, it's not the greatest start to the season on the pitch we would have all wanted. But you can't say you don't feel everyone is pulling in the same direction. Fans, players, management, owners.

Some of the recent social media posts have been warm and heartening.

Macauley Bonne presenting a new Town shirt to Maddy, a young girl who last month was rushed to hospital because of pressure building on her brain. Upon arrival, the paramedics had to cut open her Ipswich shirt in order to operate. Bonne went over to blow her a kiss after he scored on Saturday.

Wes Burns standing in the tunnel and taking off his track suit top and shirt to give to young Blues fan George Woodward who was politely asking if he could have it.

Paul Cook meeting Town fan, Derek, at Portman Road. Derek has supported the Club for more than 50 years, but has been unable to attend games recently due to illness.

Wonderful gestures.

I know this is not what football is totally about and I know players before the ones in our current squad have done many good things. As do many players at all levels.

But this is our club I'm talking about. And it's great to see.

With the determination of Paul Cook in the dug-out and Chief Executive Mark Ashton behind the scenes, as well as our owners, I feel good about our football club once more. It's found itself again. It's found us again.

The people in charge understand the fans. They know as fans, we love our history, but they also know we want so much for our future.

Of course, success on the pitch is all, well almost all. And we're getting there now, slowly but surely.

This weekend's game at Cambridge is taking on a very big look. Then again, I think I've said that about all Town's games this season.

If we win at the Abbey Stadium (and it will be tough), we head to Portsmouth next Tuesday night in buoyant mood. Portsmouth, away, is surely our toughest gig to hand so far.

There is a long way to go and there will be many dips in the road. We aren't going to smash 15 wins on the bounce. But there is something growing and, let's remember, it's only October.

People keep saying Cook doesn't know his best team and I tend to agree with that. However, we have so many good players, surely 11 of them don't stand out as the first XI, and the rest make up the subs bench?

No, there won't be a first XI. There might be a settled eight or nine, but with the players Cook has at his disposal he has plenty of options.

That's a good thing.

Conor Chaplin has been out of the side with an injury, but he just slides back in and starts scoring. The likes of Joe Pigott KVY, Toto Nsiala and others still have huge parts to play in the season ahead.

Another near 20K crowd against Shrewsbury, a great atmosphere and a manager who is simply determined he will not settle for anything less than 110%, makes me happy and confident that it is going to come good.

As I said, there is a long way to go.

But those chants of 'we want are club back' are now distant chimes thank goodness. Long may it stay that way.

