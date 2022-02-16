Mike Bacon: Big moments for Blues - and I'm trying not to jinx it!

Opinion

Big week ahead for the Blues. Can they pick up maximum points against Burton and Cheltenham? - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

I keep telling myself not to think about it. I'm convinced if I do I'll jinx it.

But I can't help it. I don't dream about it as such. I just.... well, I just keep thinking about it. Aren't you? The play-offs I'm talking about.

Two home games coming up in the space of four days against teams who yes, will provide good tests, but whom Town are quite capable of beating, and six points up for grabs. What if...?

See, I mustn't think about it. I simply have to erase the thought of what the League One table might, just might, look like for the Blues come 10pm on Tuesday night, should we grab all the spoils and two wins against Burton on Saturday and Cheltenham on Tuesday night?

We've been here before, I know all that. We've been here with the old 'two home games in four days and an easy six points' scenario, and we've been let down so many times.

So, how about it this time?

Going for it, but not gung-ho, Kieran McKenna - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Well, after the MK Dons performance and the bold substitutions by Kieran McKenna at the death to try to gain all three points, not settling for one, I can't help but feel positive.

The Blues need far more wins than draws of course. McKenna knows that, we all know that. That doesn't mean Town are going all gung ho and starting with six strikers. In fact at MK Dons we had arguably our three main strikers all absent from the starting XI.

So what? Trust McKenna's plan.

Town are third in the League One last six-game form guide (probably as high as we've been all season) and can be buoyed by the fact Bolton, Sheffield Wednesday and Oxford all lost last time out. So, now is the time to be ruthless. Now is the time for the players to seize the moment. This week could be a big one.

There were 6,850 Ipswich Town fans at MK Dons. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

It's clear the boss is going for it. The fans certainly are, now we hope the players do the business. They are more than capable.

It suddenly feels quite exciting being an Ipswich Town fan again.

For those of you who have already listened to our excellent Kings of Anglia podcast with Andy Warren and Stuart Watson speaking to McKenna and CEO Mark Ashton, you can only be impressed with the calm yet calculated manner McKenna and Ashton are going about their business.

As I said in this column last week, in all the years I've followed the Blues, it's rare for Ipswich Town to make late charges from mid-table to the play-offs. Previous experiences have seen us spend most of our play-off seasons gunning for automatic.

Matt Holland celebrates with Alex Mathie during the 5-0 victory over Norwich in 1998. Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: Archant

The one year I can remember a big charge was 1997/98 when, under George Burley, the Blues lost just one of our last 23 league fixtures, having won just six of our first 16. That was the season of our 5-0 Demolition Derby win over Norwich.

Yes, automatic promotion went out of the window ages ago this season, but the play-offs are in reach now.

There is a long way to go and again, as I said last week, if we didn't beat MK Dons, then no drama. Indeed, if we don't win both games this week ahead, it's not the end of the world (although two defeats would obviously be a huge blow!)

Like I said, I'm trying not to think about it. But, honestly, what would six points from the next two winnable home games do to our promotion push?

Yes, we still have to play the likes of Oxford, Wigan, Rotherham and Plymouth. However, there are plenty of opportunities for everyone to drop points.

It's no sprint this League One business that's for sure. Its a tough gig.

Then again, a quick burst of pace down the track over the next week and a couple of home wins could really set things up nicely.

COME ON TOWN!

