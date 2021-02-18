Mike Bacon: 'I'm actually quite scared for us as a club right now'

Opinion

February 18, 2021

It's so bad, words are beginning to fail most of us.

I listened to a lot of people speak after the Northampton game, from the manager to the fans, all having their take on a shambolic and inept performance.

Everyone sounded like they had enough - even Paul Lambert. But the one voice who got me most was Mick Mills.

Mick Mills - Town legend, almost 800 appearances for the club, captain of the winning FA Cup and UEFA Cup teams - England captain at the 1982 World Cup finals.

'It is sad,' he said co-commentating on Radio Suffolk, alongside Brenner Woolley.

Three little words that say it all. No ranting, no dramatic social media post. But you could hear the heartache in his voice.

He, like so many of us who have followed the club for decades - and even those who are recent newcomers to Ipswich Town - all at a total loss to explain what the hell has gone on.

And we think we're rock bottom?

Don't you believe it. There's still a long way to go if we choose. Admittedly not as long a way to go as there was five years ago and certainly not as long a way to go as there was 20 years ago. But we can still fall further - you better believe it!

If we carry blindly on with the current state of affairs, then falling further is seriously possible. And that's my worry. I'm actually quite scared for us as a club right now.

OK, so maybe I'm being over-dramatic. But I didn't ever think we would be in League One. I honestly didn't. Now, I'm trying to convince myself there is no way we'll end up in League Two - of course we won't this season.

But what about next season, or the one after that? How deep are the issues at Portman Road?

Will a new manager stop the rot that has clearly set in?

We said Jewell would, Hurst would, Lambert would. Only Mick stayed the course - his management days now feeling like we were playing Champions League football when he was boss - compared to the tipy-tappy, sideways, uninspiring dross we get now.

Whatever Marcus Evans is doing as our owner it is failing. He knows that, we know that. Paul Lambert is just proving to be another failing in a long list of failed managers since Marcus took over the club with such pomp more than 10 years ago.

I don't doubt he's put his money in. I don't doubt his heart has been in the right place. But it's not worked. Simple as that.

I have no idea who advises him. I really don't care.

But if I were Marcus, I'd sit down with the likes of Mills, Terry Butcher, George Burley, Russell Osman, Allan Hunter, Alan Lee, Carlos Edwards and a whole other list of past Town players who know what it's like to be successful at Ipswich Town - and I'd ask for all their thoughts. And I'd listen.

We can't keep going through managers like old pairs of socks.

We can't keep rambling out rubbish like 'be careful what you wish for' and 'green shoots' that no-one believes, or cares about. This club needs action, not words.

The players and management can only thank their lucky stars fans are still not allowed in the stadium. Can you imagine how it would have been on Tuesday night? I don't want to think about it.

A generation of fans being lost. Even our 'friends' up the A140 can't be bothered to take the pee anymore - it's gone on for so long.

And as for our young players - the u23s if you like. Would you sign a new deal to stay at this club? I wouldn't! My agent would be touting me about all over the place looking for a club that has serious ambition.

But I'll take you back to 2017.

And don't get me wrong, what's happening now is certainly not all McCarthy's fault, but I'll never forget the day his team - our team - lost in the FA Cup at non-league Lincoln - live on national television.

I remember thinking then how low can we go? How more embarrassing can this get?

Little did I know...