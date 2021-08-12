Mike Bacon: I promise, I am trying to see the bigger picture at Town

Opinion

Published: 6:00 AM August 12, 2021

There is a bigger picture, I know... it's just... oh let's enjoy Macauley Bonne's goal again! - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

I'm not quite sure why. But Burton on Saturday is starting to feel like quite an important fixture.

I know, it's silly isn't it? We're only one league and one cup match in.

The long game is the only game we're told and, as fans and followers, we are being programmed not to expect too much, too soon. Be patient. Work in progress and all that.

Town manager Paul Cook looks on. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

And I get it. Don't worry. I honestly do.

But - and here's my big but - well very little but. I would just perhaps have liked to have thought we might have beaten either Morecambe or Newport. That's all. Nothing more.

Am I being unfair? Ultra critical? A miserable melt?

I know we had chances in both games. I know we were the better side in both games. I know we had all the possession in both games.

But as my mate Cookie tells me on the golf course after I've topped my 5-iron along the ground 155 yards to within three feet of the pin and tapped in for a birdie... 'there are no pictures on the scorecard, just the score'.

And he's right. The Blues won neither. It's results that count.

Town fans at the Morecambe game. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

I know, I come from that lucky Blues era of success that most Town fans under 45 can but dream of when we used to put out practically the same team, game in, game out, as the WWWWWs racked up in the 'current form' charts. And yes, football has changed.

The season is long, although bizarrely not that much longer than it used to be in the 1980s you know, and there is much to look forward to. We have a new team, getting newer with each passing week. There will be more signings.

Wes Burns on the ball. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

But again I ask. Am I being unreasonable to have expected a win by now, despite everything that has and is going on? I mean, when do we start to say our 'work in progress' is progressed enough to start winning?

Possibly more annoyingly, despite all the changes on and off the pitch, this opening week has felt like every opening week in the past 10 years.

Win or draw on opening day, kick the momentum into touch three nights later, make 100,000 changes for the cup game. Lose. Say who cares? We want to concentrate on the League. Finish mid-table... New season, rinse and repeat.

Newport County celebrate their early goal. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller.com

I know, I know. I'm not seeing the bigger picture, I am trying, I promise, and we are only up to the, 'we want to concentrate on the League' bit right now...

....Oh, ignore me, the Witches lost on Monday night as well. I'm just a bit grizzly.

Let me get back to Fluffy Cloud Positive Land. And yes, there were plenty of positives from both games, there really were. Our starting XI against Morecambe oozed quality at times, while many of our young brigade on Tuesday night performed admirably.

Yes, it is the long game and I genuinely think we do have it in our own hands to have a thoroughly more exciting season than ones we have had of late. The cream will rise to the top is one of my favourite sayings. And I believe we will.

So, week one out of the way.

Now, it's Burton on Saturday and Cheltenham on Tuesday, both away. Six points and this column will be an exact opposite next week of this one. I'm as fickle as the next person - and proud of it.

Up the Town.

