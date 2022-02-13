News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Video

'We were the better team' - Town fans on draw at MK Dons

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 12:08 PM February 13, 2022
Town fans in good voice at MK Dons.

Ipswich Town returned from a clash at high-flying MK Dons with a point yesterday - here's what fans made of the game.

Kieran McKenna's men were roared on by almost 7,000 fans at Stadium MK, as they played out an entertaining 0-0 draw which moved them to within five points of the play-offs.

Kayden Jackson made a surprise return to the starting line-up, while influential skipper Sam Morsy also returned from his controversial four-game ban.

And while both sides had their moments in the game, neither could land the knockout blow needed to win.

Here's what fans told Ross Halls and our Gameday cameras...

And here's what our football writers Stuart Watson and Andy Warren made of it...

MK Dons vs Ipswich Town
