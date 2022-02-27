News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Match reaction

'A great side' - Shrimps scorer Wildig on Town

Mark Heath

Published: 1:04 PM February 27, 2022
Aaron Wildig puts Morecambe ahead and spoils the run of clean sheets enjoyed by the Ipswich defence.

Aaron Wildig puts Morecambe ahead yesterday and spoils the run of clean sheets enjoyed by the Ipswich Town defence. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Morecambe goalscorer Aaron Wildig heaped praise on Ipswich Town after yesterday's 1-1 draw, saying the Shrimps were happy with a point.

Wildig's goal looked to have given Morecambe all three points, but Wes Burns struck late to salvage a draw for the Blues, their second of a frustrating week.

And the midfielder said: “When you get to the 87th minute you have to try and see the game out, but if you look at the game as a whole, you have to take the point.

“They are a great side, they rotated the ball in the middle of the pitch very well and they overload the areas out wide. 

“I thought Trev (Carson) was a deserved man of the match, I thought he was excellent between the sticks that helped us get a point, on another day they would have been disappointed not to win.”

Boss Derek Adams, who only returned to the club on Thursday after Stephen Robinson's departure, said: “I had a great day, the supporters from the start of the game were magnificent, it was nice to be back. 

“To get a point, I think we can be happy with, I think we were a danger and a lot more resolute after the break, I haven’t had much time to change things but I thought we were a threat on the counter-attack. 

“I am delighted with the people that I have come back to, it is football club that is homely, it looks after their own and I am delighted to be back here.”

Adams added: “Ipswich are a good side, they had not conceded a goal for a long time and were after a club record I think, they had some really good opportunities in the match, and Trevor Carson made some excellent saves."

