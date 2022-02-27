'A great side' - Shrimps scorer Wildig on Town

Match reaction

Aaron Wildig puts Morecambe ahead yesterday and spoils the run of clean sheets enjoyed by the Ipswich Town defence. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Morecambe goalscorer Aaron Wildig heaped praise on Ipswich Town after yesterday's 1-1 draw, saying the Shrimps were happy with a point.

Wildig's goal looked to have given Morecambe all three points, but Wes Burns struck late to salvage a draw for the Blues, their second of a frustrating week.

And the midfielder said: “When you get to the 87th minute you have to try and see the game out, but if you look at the game as a whole, you have to take the point.

“They are a great side, they rotated the ball in the middle of the pitch very well and they overload the areas out wide.

“I thought Trev (Carson) was a deserved man of the match, I thought he was excellent between the sticks that helped us get a point, on another day they would have been disappointed not to win.”

Boss Derek Adams, who only returned to the club on Thursday after Stephen Robinson's departure, said: “I had a great day, the supporters from the start of the game were magnificent, it was nice to be back.

“To get a point, I think we can be happy with, I think we were a danger and a lot more resolute after the break, I haven’t had much time to change things but I thought we were a threat on the counter-attack.

“I am delighted with the people that I have come back to, it is football club that is homely, it looks after their own and I am delighted to be back here.”

Adams added: “Ipswich are a good side, they had not conceded a goal for a long time and were after a club record I think, they had some really good opportunities in the match, and Trevor Carson made some excellent saves."