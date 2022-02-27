'We're not good enough to go up' - Town fans on Morecambe draw

Video

Ipswich Town fans at Morecambe. The Blues drew 1-1 yesterday - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town drew 1-1 at struggling Morecambe yesterday - here's what fans made of it after the game.

The Blues looked on course for defeat on the coast, but Wes Burns popped up with a late equaliser to rescue a draw.

While a point on the road is never to be sniffed at, Town need wins as they chase the top six.

The result leaves them five points outside the play-off places with 11 games left. Many of the sides above them have games in hand.

Here's what Town fans told Ross Halls and our Gameday cameras after the match...

And here's what our football writers Stuart Watson and Andy Warren made of the game...