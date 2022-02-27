News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Video

'We're not good enough to go up' - Town fans on Morecambe draw

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 12:41 PM February 27, 2022
Town fans at Morecambe.

Ipswich Town fans at Morecambe. The Blues drew 1-1 yesterday - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town drew 1-1 at struggling Morecambe yesterday - here's what fans made of it after the game.

The Blues looked on course for defeat on the coast, but Wes Burns popped up with a late equaliser to rescue a draw.

While a point on the road is never to be sniffed at, Town need wins as they chase the top six.

The result leaves them five points outside the play-off places with 11 games left. Many of the sides above them have games in hand.

Here's what Town fans told Ross Halls and our Gameday cameras after the match...

 

And here's what our football writers Stuart Watson and Andy Warren made of the game...

Morecambe vs Ipswich Town
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Debs McKenzie of Suffolk Slice

Food and Drink

Former Suffolk teacher is serving up sensational afternoon teas

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Founders of TOAST Rob, Louis and Daniel

Suffolk coffee shop says 'no to Coke'

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
The USAF's refuelling tanker, the KC-135 Stratotanker takes off during the European Tanker Symposium

Suffolk Live News

Several RAF Mildenhall planes flying missions near Ukraine

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
A view of high fuel prices at a Shell fuel station, as oil prices jumped following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

Suffolk businesses take stock after Russian invasion of Ukraine

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon