News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Podcast

My favourite Ipswich Town XI: The series so far

Author Picture Icon

Mike Bacon

Published: 12:00 PM September 20, 2022
Close up detail of the Ipswich Town corner flag during the Sky Bet League One match at Portman Road,

My favourite Ipswich Town XI... proving very popular - Credit: PA

From Mariner to Morsy, Dyer to Dozzell, Thijssen to Taricco, Bialkowski to Beattie, the 'My favourite Ipswich Town XI' podcasts are proving hugely popular with Blues fans.

We've had Town fans from all walks of life choose their favourite XI, different eras, different players, and the good news is, there are more to come.

So, if you've missed an episode, sit back, get your ears out and enjoy the series so far....





Football
Suffolk

Don't Miss

The A14 is currently closed outside Ipswich after a serious crash

A14

Pedestrian dies after 'serious' crash on A14

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Kayden Jackson celebrates his goal at Sheffield Wednesday

Football | Live

Matchday Live: How Town's 2-2 draw at Sheffield Wednesday unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The A14 is currently closed outside Ipswich after a serious crash

A14 remains closed for police investigations following fatal crash

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A large fire has broken out near Sudbury

Firefighters tackling large fire at former Suffolk airfield

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon