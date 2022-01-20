News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Kenlock departs as defender joins familiar faces in League Two

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 1:42 PM January 20, 2022
Myles Kenlock warms up at Priestfield.

Myles Kenlock has left Ipswich Town for Colchester - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town defender Myles Kenlock has joined Colchester United on loan for the rest of the season. 

The left-back has not played a single minute of League One football for Ipswich this season, after being left out of the Blues’ EFL squad and therefore being ineligible. 

He has, though, featured twice in the Papa John’s Trophy and has also been on the bench in the FA Cup. 

Kenlock joins Colchester to become the 11th former Town player in the U’s squad, joining up with Luke Chambers, Cole Skuse, Freddie Sears, Alan Judge, Emyr Huws, Armando Dobra, Tommy Smith, Dean Gerken, Frank Nouble and Tom Eastman. 

The U’s are 22nd in League Two and have recently sacked manager Hayden Mullins. Former Town defender Wayne Brown is in temporary charge. 

Kenlock’s, who is out of contract at Portman Road in the summer, has made 103 appearances for Town. 

