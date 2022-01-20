Kenlock departs as defender joins familiar faces in League Two
- Credit: Pagepix Ltd
Ipswich Town defender Myles Kenlock has joined Colchester United on loan for the rest of the season.
The left-back has not played a single minute of League One football for Ipswich this season, after being left out of the Blues’ EFL squad and therefore being ineligible.
He has, though, featured twice in the Papa John’s Trophy and has also been on the bench in the FA Cup.
Kenlock joins Colchester to become the 11th former Town player in the U’s squad, joining up with Luke Chambers, Cole Skuse, Freddie Sears, Alan Judge, Emyr Huws, Armando Dobra, Tommy Smith, Dean Gerken, Frank Nouble and Tom Eastman.
The U’s are 22nd in League Two and have recently sacked manager Hayden Mullins. Former Town defender Wayne Brown is in temporary charge.
Kenlock’s, who is out of contract at Portman Road in the summer, has made 103 appearances for Town.
Most Read
- 1 Road near A14 closed after 'serious' two-vehicle crash
- 2 Flood alert issued for parts of Suffolk coastline
- 3 Colchester sack Mullins as ex-Town defender takes interim charge of U's
- 4 Van driver in his 20s dies in Elmswell crash
- 5 Man with foot fetish jailed for sexually assaulting women
- 6 'We thought he could be someone special' - Comolli on McKenna's start in coaching
- 7 Nine Ipswich players who could follow Nsiala out the door this month
- 8 See inside £1.25m bungalow for sale in one of Suffolk's 'poshest' villages
- 9 Walton completes permanent move to Ipswich Town
- 10 Village hall treasurer jailed after stealing cash to help his business