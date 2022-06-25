Needham Market 0 Ipswich Town 7: Chaplin nets hat-trick

Match Report

Ipswich Town got their pre-season up and running with a 7-0 victory over Needham Market at Bloomfields this afternoon.

In a competitive friendly clash, Town took the lead through Matt Penney on 18 minutes to lead at the interval. Town then took control in the second period with Conor Chaplin (3), Freddie Ladapo, Greg Leigh and Tommy Hughes all on target.

It was a comfortable run-out for Kieran McKenna's side, but Needham put on a decent show themselves.

Dominic Ball on the ball at Needham Market - Credit: Pagepix

It was a sunny, warm afternoon with a bit of a breeze blowing and Bloomfields was looking a picture, with plenty of Town fans gathering early in the good weather, and in good voice.

A crowd of around 1,600 was in attendance, a record for the Needham Market Bloomfields ground..

The game took the form of two 30 minute halves, followed by a penalty shoot-out for a bit of fun.

It was the home side who kicked off and within minutes Town had a corner after Dominic Balls' cross was blocked, the corner being overhit.

Needham were working hard in the early stages, Jake Dye making a strong run down the right before being stopped. Joe Piggot got in the way of a Sone Aluko shot. Marcus Garnham in the home goal tipped a Piggot shot round the post.

Sone Aluko is beaten to the ball at Needham Market - Credit: Pagepix

Cameron Humphreys was fouled on the edge of the Needham area after Kyle Edwards crossed. Aluko took the free-kick which hit the post.

Tawanda Chirewa;'s shot was turned round the post by Garnham as Town bossed much of the possession, although Needham continued to hold their own well.

Luke Woolfenden blocked as Needham's Seth Chambers broke through and, in the 18th minute Town took the lead.

Kieran McKenna gets a good reception at Needham Market - Credit: Pagepix

Edwards danced his way to the by-line and pulled the ball back across the area, where Penney side-footed home from 16 yards.

Penney had a chance to make it two with Edwards again creating the chance down the right, Penney blazing over.

Edwards created another chance from his wing play down the right, this time for Piggot, but his shot was tame. Aluko danced through the home defence to put his shot just wide as the half-time whistle blew.

It was a completely different Town XI for the second period and within minutes Tommy Hughes fired over after new signing Greg Leigh exchanged passes with him.

And it was Hughes who added Town's second on 33 minutes, after Kane Vincent-Young squared the ball to him, despite Garnham getting a hand to it.

Dye headed behind for a Town corner that was cleared

Another new signing, Freddie Ladapo, had a great chance to open his Town account on 35 minutes, after Vincent-Young again crossed dangerously, but seven yards out he headed wide.

Garnham tipped superbly over the bar from Idris El Mizouni's 25-yard strike. Hughes' clever touch put Ladapo in, but his shot went wide.

However, Town did strike twice in a minute. Firstly, Chaplin put Town 3-0 up in the 49th minute after Leigh's cross was flicked on by Sam Morsy and then Ladapo lobbed the Needham substitute 'keeper from 14 yards.

Chaplin made it five from Hughes' excellent cross from the right and Leigh made it six tapping in at the far post in the final minutes from El Mizouni's cross.

There was just time for Kyle Hammon'd's cross for Needham to avoid everyone in the six-yard box, before Chaplin completed his hat-trick with a free-kick that was deflected.

IPSWICH TOWN

First half (4-2-3-1): Walton; Donacien, Woolfenden, Ndaba, Penney; Ball, Humphreys; Edwards, Aluko (cpt), Chirewa; Pigott.

Second half (4-2-3-1): Hladky; El Mizouni, Harper, Burgess, Leigh; Evans, Morsy, Vincent-Young, Chaplin, Hughes; Ladapo.