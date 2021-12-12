'It’s a great challenge for somebody' - Town hopeful Harris on Portman Road vacancy

Neil Harris has admitted he is excited to return to management but remained tight-lipped on the potential of that being with Ipswich Town.

We revealed the former Millwall and Cardiff boss’s interest in the Ipswich vacancy earlier this week, with the Blues understood to be considering the 44-year-old for the role following the sacking of Paul Cook.

Harris has been out of work since being sacked by Cardiff in January, but has a promotion with Millwall and a Championship play-off appearance on his CV with the Bluebirds.

“I'd never talk about any individual club,” Harris told talkSPORT2. “I've turned down jobs in the past and Championship jobs this year.

“For me, I had a great six years at Cardiff and Millwall. They are two fantastic clubs in different ways.

“I'm looking for a project to get back in. I really enjoyed my time managing in the Championship, and had a great experience at Millwall, always being the underdog.

“But I really enjoyed League One as well. League One is a great division and there are some really good teams there and some really good players. I had a great time getting out of that division with Millwall.

“What I would say is I'm ready to go again. I've enjoyed the break, had great family time but watched an awful lot of football as well.

“I've been at various different clubs to watch them work in the Premier League, League One, Championship and League Two with Kenny Jackett (Leyton Orient) to watch them work. I watched how they recruit, watched how they prepare for games, watched them on the grass, watched them at the games on a Saturday as well to see how it all comes together and to see if there's anything you can add.

“I'm ready to go again. I’m refreshed, recharged, have had a lot of reflection time and am good to go.”

Neil Harris is keen on the Ipswich Town job - Credit: PA

When discussing Ipswich specifically, Harris said: "It's a brilliant football club. It’s a great challenge for somebody to go in and hit the ground running.

“They've struggled for a little bit of momentum this year and consistency, but it's a playing squad and a football club that deserves to be right at the top of the division, at least at the league above and have aspirations of finally getting back to the Premier League.

“Ipswich is certainly a club that deserves to be in the league above and fighting to get in the Premier League.”

Town CEO Mark Ashton is in the middle of what he’s described as ‘an extensive search’ for the club’s new manager, with the process of meeting potential candidates face-to-face already underway.

John McGreal remains in interim charge and, as things stand, will lead the Blues into their FA Cup second round replay at Barrow on Wednesday evening.