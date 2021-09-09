Podcast: Behind the scenes of new Ipswich Town play 'Never Lost At Home'

Published: 1:23 PM September 9, 2021

Mark Heath and Andy Warren bring you a special Kings of Anglia podcast, going behind the scenes of 'Never Lost At Home' - the new Ipswich Town-themed play heading to the New Wolsey Theatre later this month.

We're joined by writer and producer Pete Rowe and actor Peter Peverley, who plays the role of former Town boss Bobby Robson during a show which delves into the stories behind the Blues' UEFA Cup triumph in 1981.

Never Lost At Home recounts this momentous story through the eyes of a family of avid Ipswich Town fans, as they follow their heroes around Europe by plane, train, car, ferry and car boot. They encounter Greek Riots, a Polish revolution, a Czech blizzard and French mud before their final party in the streets and canals of Amsterdam.

Never Lost at Home, which runs from September 16 to October 9, includes smash-hit soundtrack from the ‘70s and ‘80s, performed live by multi-talented actor-musicians. A community chorus of young people recreate the football sequences of some of the most famous games in Town's history.

Captioned, audio described, British Sign Language interpreted and relaxed performances are available throughout the run (please check our website for the dates for accessible shows), both in the theatre and via the livestream shows.

Every live performance will also be available as a livestream bringing theatre and a sensational story of Ipswich Town football history straight to your own screen.

Tickets, which start at £10, can be booked here. Streaming tickets are available here.