'He deserves the gratitude of every single Ipswich Town fan' - new chairman O'Leary on Evans

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 2:06 PM April 7, 2021   
The new salary cap will give Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill some...

Marcus Evans has sold Ipswich Town - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

New Ipswich Town chairman Mike O’Leary has paid tribute to former owner Marcus Evans following his sale of the club. 

O’Leary comes into Portman Road as part of the Gamechanger 20 Ltd group, who have taken a controlling interest in the club in a deal understood to be worth £40million. 

O’Leary, who has previously worked at board level at both West Brom and Oxford, has praised Evans for how he has handled negotiations and for writing off debts which are now likely to have totalled more than £100m. 

He is understood to be at the club today. 
 
O'Leary said: “We want our first remarks on completion of this takeover to be words of thanks to Marcus Evans. We have been discussing this sale with him for more than a year, and throughout the negotiations his love for the Club has shone through. 
 
“He is a true supporter and all of us at Gamechanger 20 are extremely grateful that he has chosen to put his trust in us. 
 
“Marcus has invested considerable money, time and energy in Ipswich Town. His decision to waive much of the Club’s outstanding debt is one that deserves the gratitude of every single Ipswich Town fan." 
 
O'Leary also has previous board level experience with a number of larger FTSE and AIM listed organisations during his career. 

Football
Ipswich News

Logo Icon
