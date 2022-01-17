News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New date set for Lincoln clash

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Watson

Published: 3:17 PM January 17, 2022
Ipswich fans celebrate the 4-3 penalties win at Portman Road against Colchester Utd

Ipswich Town have won only three out of 14 games at Portman Road across all competitions so far this season. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

A new date has been announced for Ipswich Town's postponed home clash with Lincoln City.

The Blues had been due to host the Imps on New Year's Day, but the match got postponed due to Covid in the Lincolnshire club's camp.

The fixture will now take place on Tuesday, March 8 (7.45pm ko).

This was the final game of Town's 'Pack Out Portman Road' campaign over the festive period and another big crowd had been expected, 29,005 having watched the 1-1 pre-Christmas draw with Sunderland and 26,456 having been in attendance for the midweek 1-0 win against Wycombe on December 29.

Tickets sold for the original encounter remain valid for the rearranged date, while the offer prices - £15 for adults, £7.50 for seniors, £5 for U23s, £3 for U19s and £1.50 for U12s - are also still available.


Town are due to have had long trips to Morecambe (Sat, Feb 26) and Fleetwood (Sat, Mar 5) heading this rearranged fixture. They'll host Portsmouth (Sat, Mar 12) a few days later.

Ipswich Town vs Lincoln City
