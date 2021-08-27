New sponsor for Portman Road's West Stand
Ipswich Town’s West Stand has a new sponsor.
The famous vantage point will now be known as the Magnus Group West Stand, after the Suffolk-based logistics company took on the sponsorship following the end of the club’s deal with the East of England Co-op.
Prior to that, the three-tiered West Stand has been known as the Britannia Stand and the Pioneer Stand.
Town’s director of sales, Rosie Richardson, said: "We are extremely delighted to announce that Magnus Group are the new sponsors of the West Stand.
“The agreement spans a minimum of two years. Magnus Group are a locally based company and they have shown their support of the club through various initiatives and this sponsorship agreement now further cements this.
“The West Stand has had significant and memorable sponsors over previous years and I’m sure the association with Magnus Group will be just as iconic."
Taking on the sponsorship of the stand holds special significance for Magnus Group CEO Olly Magnus, with the lifelong Ipswich fan growing up watching matches from Portman Road’s West Stand.
"I couldn’t be prouder to see our name up there on the West Stand," he said.
"It’s not just any stand, either; it’s where I stood for my first game, aged six, with my sister Emma and with my late father back in 1979. I don’t remember much about the match, but I do remember falling off my stool. All the kids stood on stools or milk crates in those days!
"When the new stand, then called the Pioneer, was built a few years later, my father, grandfather and I had season tickets in the upper tier for six or seven years.
"There is a certain synergy. Magnus Group is a local company, operating nationally, and like Ipswich Town, we want success. But we want to do it the right way."
The new sponsorship, which will last at least two seasons, will be officially unveiled prior to tomorrow’s game with AFC Wimbledon.