Here's what Bristol City boss Pearson said about CEO Ashton being linked to Town

Video

Published: 1:05 PM April 11, 2021

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson was asked about the rumours linking CEO Mark Ashton to Ipswich Town after the Robins' 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest yesterday - here's what he said.

Ashton is thought to be the man that new Town owners Gamechanger want to take over the running of day-to-day matters at Portman Road as part of their star-spangled revolution.

Bristol City CEO Mark Ashton is thought to be heading to Ipswich Town - Credit: PA

And, asked if Ashton has spoken to him about it, Pearson told Bristol Live: "If he has then I’m not going to talk to you about it am I!

"In the nicest possible way. Look, it’s not really my place to ask him things like that.

"All I can say is that we have a really good working relationship, and if there is something in it then I’m not aware of it officially being the case.

"We’ll have to wait and see, won’t we?"



