Nolan close to Ipswich exit

Jon Nolan’s Ipswich Town exit is close to being agreed.

The midfielder has not played in more than a year, due to a succession of injury problems, with the Blues and the 29-year-old close to agreeing to the termination of his contract.

His deal is due to expire in the summer but, by ending it early, the midfielder can sign for a new club for the rest of the season as he bids to return to action after so long out.

Nolan’s exit is likely to be confirmed before Monday’s 11pm transfer deadline.

The mutual termination would bring an end to an Ipswich career which began in the summer of 2018, when Nolan joined the Blues in a £2million double deal from Shrewsbury alongside Toto Nsiala. Nsiala joined Fleetwood earlier in the transfer window.

Nolan has scored 10 goals in 70 Ipswich appearances, enjoying several runs of good form before eventually suffering with injuries.

Discussing Nolan’s situation on Friday, Town manager Kieran McKenna said: “He’s probably still a little bit away from contending to start games. He’s back in the training group.

“When you’ve been out for a good amount of time, you can often get some other little issues and niggles on the side, that’s stalled him at times over recent periods, I believe.

“Thankfully, his major injury that he had has much improved, no big long-term issues there hopefully, so now it’s just about getting a rhythm in training, that’s obviously a challenge when you’ve had a longer injury and a long time out.

“At the moment, he’s just trying to get a consistent run and rhythm of training, build that resilience up to be able to be out there competing every day and he’s getting through that at the moment and getting closer and if he can keep doing that he can obviously start to contend for minutes, but at the moment he’s still a bit away from that.”